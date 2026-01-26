104th Fighter Wing volunteers with JROTC at Regional drill competition Your browser does not support the audio element.

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, MA – The 104th Fighter Wing volunteered 30 members to support the AFJROTC Regional Drill Competition held January 24, 2026, at Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts.The annual event brought together 12 high schools from across New England to compete in armed and unarmed drill events.

Competitions focused on marching precision, military bearing and discipline, cadence, rifle manual of arms and movements, proper wear of the uniform, and military knowledge. Each year, JROTC instructors rely on the experience of current and retired service members to evaluate cadets’ performance and provide meaningful feedback rooted in real-world military standards.

At the conclusion of the event, awards were presented to the top-performing drill teams across New England. Many participating cadets aspire to serve in the military, and their interactions with service members during the competition can play a key role in shaping their future decisions.

“Supporting the AFJROTC regional drill competition means a lot to me,” said MSgt Glenda Schuester, 104th Fighter Wing Recruiting Supervisor. “I grew up in this community, and after serving nearly 22 years in the military, I know how powerful programs like this can be. These cadets come together from all over New England with discipline, pride, and a drive to lead. When the 104th Fighter Wing shows up, we’re showing them that their hard work matters and that people from here can rise, serve, and represent with honor.”