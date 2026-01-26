FRCSW Employees Earn Challenge Coin

FRCSW Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis 'Rick' Rivera proudly presented challenge coins to two exceptional individuals, Al Ruvalcaba and Joshua Jackson, whose contributions have been critical in advancing fleet readiness.



Al has been a cornerstone of FRCSW’s F35 program, spearheading the establishment of repair capabilities for the EHAS MOOG and the weapons bay door drive system (WBDDS). His unparalleled technical knowledge and leadership have been instrumental in sustaining these vital systems, ensuring fleet readiness. Beyond his technical role, Al serves as the primary presenter for the quarterly Joint Depot Activation Working Group (JDAWG), effectively showcasing FRCSW’s progress and capabilities. Al also plays a key role in command engagement, leading tours for visiting officials and stakeholders, and sharing the achievements of the team’s unwavering commitment to mission success.



Joshua Jackson has been integral in establishing FRCSW’s organic overhaul capabilities for the F35 Tailhook Shank, directly addressing ongoing OEM delivery shortfalls. His proactive approach, technical expertise, and close coordination with the FST and LST have greatly enhanced FRCSW’s internal capabilities, reducing dependency on external sources. In addition to his critical work on the F35 program, Josh demonstrated exceptional leadership while supporting the H53 production line. Under the guidance of Mr. George Nacker, [his team completed five aircraft in under 100 days](https://www.dvidshub.net/news/547044/frcsw-achieves-record-breaking-results-naval-aviation-readiness), resolving a critical backlog and directly contributing to the operational readiness of the H53 community.



These two outstanding individuals exemplify the dedication, technical excellence, and leadership that drive FRCSW’s success in support of the Presidents the national defense strategy.



FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

