U.S. Army Command and General Staff College inducts first Republic of Kosovo International Military Student Alumni

Courtesy Photo | Mr. Jim Fain, director, International Military Student Division, left, and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kosovo His Excellency Ejup Maqedonci, right, view the IMSD stained glass in the Lewis and Clark Center following Maqedonci's International Hall of Fame induction ceremony Jan. 15, 2026 on Fort Leavenworth. (U.S. Army Photo by Jim Shea, Released)

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College inducted Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kosovo His Excellency Ejup Maqedonci to the CGSC International Hall of Fame in a ceremony Jan. 15, 2026.

Maqedonci’s induction marks the addition of another country to the hall of fame’s list pushing the number of represented nations to 82.

Maqedonci is not only the first international graduate from the Republic of Kosovo, but also the first of his CGSOC graduating class of 2013.

Just ten years after his graduation, Maqedonci was appointed as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kosovo, reaching the pinnacle of his career.

His 15-year career within the Kosovo military is marked by several assignments historic for his country to include chief planning officer for the Kosovo Security Force during their first participation in Defender Europe 21 and 23.

Maqedonci explained, while he hasn’t walked the halls of CGSC in more than a dozen years, lessons learned during his time here are omnipresent in his life.

“In many ways, I never really left this place,” he said. “I returned here countless times through memories shared with my family, through lessons re-visited late at night and through principles applied in moments of responsibility and decision both as an office of the Kosovo Armed Forces and as a person.”

Like many of his fellow IHOF inductees, Maqedonci credited CGSC for shaping him professionally and personally.

He explained that CGSC prepared him for his time at the U.S. Army War College, where was a superior graduate in 2019.

“…I understood how the U.S. military thinks, plans, and leads,” Maqedonci said. “And beyond doctrine and theory, I had already experienced something equally valuable: the culture of the American people and the richness that comes from working alongside international colleagues from across the globe. For officers from small countries, CGSC is more than a school. It's a window onto the world.”

Beyond his career, Maqedonci explained the impact CGSC education has had on the young county of Kosovo as a whole.

Whether it be training curriculum, leadership lessons, professionalism, or even weapons systems, he explained the U.S. military and education system have been a “model” for that development.

“…Our armed forces are profoundly grateful to the U.S. Department of War and US military education institutions for helping us build a force that is modern, professional, disciplined, and capable. A force ready to defend our territory and sovereignty and equally prepared to contribute to peace and security alongside our partners around the world,” Maqedonci said.

In closing, Maqedonci offered advice to the current CGSOC class.

He encouraged the class to focus their time on personal reflection, relationship building both professional and personal, and maximizing learning.

“CGSC helped shape who I am as a leader. It helped shape the contributions I am able to make to my country. For that, I will always remain grateful,” Maqedonci said. “And I am sure that you heard this many times here, this really can be the best year of your life if you like to feel like that.”

About the IHOF In 1973, CGSC, the Kansas City Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, and the CGSC Alumni Association, now known as the CGSC Foundation, jointly established the IHOF.

The IHOF’s purpose is to provide a visible means of recognition for international graduates, who through military merit, attained qualifying positions of importance in their respective country’s armed forces; or who have held an equivalent position by rank or responsibility in a recognized multinational military organization.

To date, 308 international graduates from 82 partner nations have been inducted into the IHOF.