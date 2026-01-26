Pakistan Navy Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 28, 2026) — The Pakistan Navy assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, a multinational maritime task force, from the Royal Saudi Navy during a change of command ceremony, presided over by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 28.

Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad S. Al Joaid turned over command to the Pakistan Navy Commodore Muhammad Yasir Tahir.

Joaid took command of CTF 150 in August 2025. Under his leadership, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces team successfully executed Focused Operation Almasmak and conducted more than 34 boarding operations, which resulted in the seizure of more than 16 tons of narcotics worth approximately $2 billion USD. During his tenure, CTF 150 also conducted six successful key leader engagements, which led to an increased participation of ships from Pakistan, France, and India, all contributing to shared security objectives.

“CTF 150 stands as a symbol of our collective resolve, and shared commitment to preserving peace, stability and good order at sea,” said Tahir. “As commander of CTF 150, my foremost endeavor will be to further strengthen partnerships with regional states, participating nations, and maritime organizations.”

Commodore Tahir joins CMF following a tour as Chief Staff Officer to Commander Coast. A qualified Principal Warfare Officer and a specialist in Communication, Commodore Tahir’s expertise is rooted in maritime leadership, having previously commanded the F-22P class ship PNS ASLAT, the Type 054-A/P ship PNS TAIMUR.

“On the water, we have shared values,” said Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw. “As a commander of a multi-national task force, you have to build bridges and foster trust to drive results.”

CTF 150 was established in February 2002 and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from non-state actors. CMF’s other task forces include CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.

Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.