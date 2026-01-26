All commissaries to continue operating during a potential lapse in appropriation

Courtesy Photo | All military commissaries will continue to operate worldwide for a limited amount of time during a potential lapse in appropriation, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announced. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – All military commissaries will continue to operate worldwide for a limited amount of time during a potential lapse in appropriation, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announced.

In the event of a lapse in appropriation, DeCA has the authority to operate commissaries worldwide through the end of March, using its Defense Working Capital Funds (DWCF). Commissary employees would continue to work and are not subject to furlough during this time frame.

DeCA’s operating status could change depending on the length of a lapse in appropriation. The agency will always provide updated store information on its https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations, https://www.facebook.com/YourCommissary and https://twitter.com/ (formerly known as Twitter) as necessary.

If DeCA exhausts its working capital funds, then overseas commissaries and stateside stores identified as remote or austere – where no other sources of food are reasonably available for military personnel – would continue to operate.

The following stores are identified as remote locations: U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak and Fort Greely in Alaska; Fort Irwin and Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport in California; Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada; and U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.

The following CONUS commissaries are designated “austere”: Anchorage Area store at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Los Angeles Air Force Base, California; Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida; Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington. Given the fluidity of funding priorities, the status of these store operations is subject to change.

Patrons should also check the “Store Information & Holiday Hours” box on their store’s https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations for specific operating schedules.

Service members and their families are encouraged to stay tuned in to their local news outlets for information about any potential impact to services on their installations. -DeCA-

