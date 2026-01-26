Faces of Readiness: HM3 Irvin Gonzalez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 260124-N-FT324-9833. ROTA, Spain (Jan. 24, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Irvin...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 260124-N-FT324-9833. ROTA, Spain (Jan. 24, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Irvin Gonzalez, a native of Mission, Texas, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, applies finishing details to a dental mold while fabricating a dental appliance in the dental laboratory, Jan. 26, 2026. Gonzalez supports the health, readiness and morale of Sailors and Marines by creating crowns, veneers and other dental restorations. (U.S. Navy photo by Captain Michael Mercado) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (Jan. 24, 2026)— Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Irvin Gonzalez, a native of Mission, Texas, serves as a dental laboratory technician with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, where he fabricates and repairs dental appliances that support the health, readiness and morale of Sailors and Marines stationed overseas.



Gonzalez, a first-generation American, said his decision to join the Navy was driven by a strong desire to give back to the country that provided his family with opportunity.



“I wanted to serve the country that gave my family and me so much,” Gonzalez said. “I also chose Navy Medicine because I enjoy helping others, and being a hospital corpsman allows me to do that every day.”



In his role at NMRTC Rota, Gonzalez creates crowns, veneers and implants, helping service members maintain dental health and confidence. His work plays a critical role in ensuring operational readiness and overall well being.

“Teeth are often viewed as cosmetic, but they can take a serious mental toll if there are problems,” Gonzalez said. “When I help restore someone’s smile, I know I am making a positive difference in their confidence and overall health.”



Serving overseas has allowed Gonzalez to grow personally and professionally, while representing his hometown of Mission, Texas, with pride. He credits his family and community for instilling in him the values of hard work, dedication and service.



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.