Comedy star Gabriel Iglesias brings laughs to troops in Japan

Photo By Dustin Perry | Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias performs for a crowd of more than 300 Soldiers during a free, United Service Organizations-supported show Jan. 18 at the Camp Zama Community Club at Camp Zama, Japan. Iglesias, known to fans as “Fluffy,” was in Asia for a series of performances at U.S. military installations in Japan as part of his currently worldwide and aptly named “Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy” tour. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Dustin Perry | Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias performs for a crowd of more than 300 Soldiers...... read more read more

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Gabriel Iglesias, one of the most popular stand-up comedians of the last 20 years, headlined a free show here Jan. 18, bringing an evening of laughs to a crowd of more than 300 Soldiers.

Iglesias, known to fans as “Fluffy,” was in Asia for a series of United Service Organizations-supported performances at U.S. military installations in Japan as part of his currently worldwide and aptly named “Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy” tour.

During his hourlong set, Iglesias riffed on familiar topics like family and food, but he also had humorous, slightly off-color bits tailored to his host-nation audience. Whether expressing his amazement at how nice Japanese toilets are or recounting his memorable experiences at airport customs and local ramen spots, Iglesias used his loud and energetic delivery to punctuate each story with his signature brand of punchlines.

Opening for Iglesias at the show — and for the duration of his tour thus far — were comics Martin Moreno, G. Reilly and John “Polar Bear” Gonzales. They likewise mined their respective personal experiences like reaching middle age and coming from a mixed-race family for rapid-fire bits that often made the room erupt in laughter.

The energy in the room was electric, but for Sgt. Gage Susino, a self-professed comedy enthusiast, the show resonated on a more personal level. Seeing one of his comedy heroes live was a moment he said he won’t forget.

“I’ve been watching him since I was a kid,” Susino, assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment, said after the show. “To see him live was an honor, and I think everyone can agree it was a good time, with good laughs.”

Sgt. Ramar Downer agreed, calling the show “hilarious” and expressing his hope that the USO brings more big-name acts like Iglesias to Camp Zama in the future.

“I really appreciate that they put on shows like this for us, because it’s great for the troops,” Downer, assigned to the 88th MP Det., said after the show. “It shows that they support the Soldiers. It was also great to hear [the comics] thanking us throughout the show.”

Indeed, Iglesias and his openers took the time during their sets to repeatedly express their appreciation and admiration for their audience.

“I’m here because I want to be here,” Iglesias said near the end of his set. “I love performing for the military, and I look forward to coming back.”

The show even proved to be a hit among those who were unfamiliar with the comic. Spc. Rayven Roark, assigned to Medical Department Activity – Japan, was excited to attend the show but admitted she had never seen any clips of Iglesias prior to coming. She now counts herself as a fan.

“I am definitely looking forward to checking out more of his stuff,” Roark said.