NAVFAC EXWC Awards $20 Million Modification for Ocean Infrastructure Support Services Contract

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) has awarded Oceanetics Inc., a small business in Annapolis, Maryland, a $20,000,000 firm-fixed price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract.



“This critical action ensures the continuation of essential support for the U.S. Navy's worldwide ocean infrastructure projects, directly safeguarding national security interests,” Contracting Officer Antonio Arias said.

Work will be performed within the NAVFAC EXWC area of operations and is expected to be completed by May 2028. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $149,989,368.



The contract provides a broad range of engineering and technical support solutions for projects and programs within NAVFAC EXWC’s Oceans Programs that are vital for the development, survey, installation, repair, and recovery of the Navy's ocean and undersea infrastructure,Ariassaid.



The modification to the Ocean Infrastructure Support Services (OISS) contract, N39430-23-D-4050, was necessitated by an urgent requirement to support the Navy’s critical global capabilities, he said.



“Without an increase in the contract's capacity, 20 vital projects planned for Fiscal Year 2026, with a combined estimated value of $49 million, were at risk,”Ariassaid. “These projects include high-priority activities such as offshore equipment recovery and system prototyping, which are fundamental to the Navy's strategic posture, particularly in the Pacific.”



No funds were obligated at time of award. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance, (Navy); Navy working capital fund; research, development, test and evaluation; and other procurement, (Navy) funds.

