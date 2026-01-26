Confined Space, Big Impact: Altus Air Force Base Trains to Save Lives

The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted confined space awareness, operations, and technician training to enhance emergency response capabilities at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 20-21, 2026.

The exercise simulated a water and fuel systems maintenance technician as overcome by hazardous atmospheric conditions while repairing a gas line. This scenario required the Altus AFB Fire Department to execute and be evaluated on their rigging, atmospheric monitoring, and execution of the confined space rescue scenario.

“We did a joint exercise, one, so the Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance team can have confidence that the Fire Department can rescue them if needed,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emily Beckerjeck, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department logistics non-commissioned officer in charge, “Two, this allowed for the Fire Department to be aware of what the Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance team is working on and what kind of personal protective equipment they wear in the event that we do have to rescue them.”

The exercise strengthened coordination between the Altus AFB Fire Department and the Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance team, increased familiarity with personal protective equipment, and ensured Altus AFB Fire Department members met certification requirements for confined space response. These training efforts contribute to maintaining operational readiness and mission capability at the 97th Air Mobility Wing.