A Century of Excellence: DLA Energy Inducts Three Into 2025 Hall of Fame

Photo By Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington | Defense Logistics Agency Energy inducts retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rodney Fischer, former branch chief, Aerospace Energy, into its Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Jan. 14, 2026, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (Photo by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – In a ceremony defined by a combined century of service, Defense Logistics Agency Energy welcomed three, former employees, into its Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2026.

DLA Energy traces its roots back to World War II when the Army-Navy Petroleum Board was created to address the critical petroleum requirements during the war. The DLA Energy Hall of Fame is a lifetime achievement award to honor former members of the DLA Energy community who have made significant and enduring contributions to the organization.

Ann Koury, retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rodney Fischer and retired U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Ray were honored during a ceremony at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex, bringing the total number of inductees to 33 since the inaugural event one decade ago.

“This annual event represents a treasured opportunity to formally recognize and pay homage to the extraordinary individuals whose vision, dedication and resolute commitment have elevated our organization to the pinnacle of excellence,” said the DLA Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, who delivered the keynote speech. “Their enduring contributions have fundamentally shaped DLA Energy, leaving an indelible mark on our mission, our people, and the very principles upon which we operate.”

The Inductees:

Ann Koury: Quality Assurance Specialist, Quality Technical

Koury was recognized for a career spanning more than 40 years as a senior technical expert. Rising from an initial entry-level role as a GS-2 clerk-typist, she eventually entered the DLA intern program and became a chemical Quality Assurance Representative (QAR). Koury is credited with modernizing DLA Energy’s quality protocols by eliminating redundant testing, reorganizing sampling frequencies, and streamlining pipeline source inspections for fungible shipments. Her initiatives aligned agency truck sampling with commercial industry practices, resulting in a cost savings of $20 to $25 million.

“I'm deeply humbled to be standing here today and truly honored to be included alongside Rod and Dave,” Koury said in her speech. “They say it takes a village, and I had the privilege of working with an incredible one.”

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rodney Fischer: Branch Chief, Aerospace Energy

Fischer was honored for a 38-year career in fuels operations and technical leadership. Beginning his service at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Fischer later earned two David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Awards for his work with the Hydrazine and Helium Acquisition Teams. In 1991, following the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, Fischer led the recovery of $15 million in fuels and specialized equipment during the evacuation of Clark Air Base. Additionally, he authored the first contract provisions for bulk fuel waterborne deliveries via destination product acceptance, allowing the government to verify and test fuel at its destination before payment.

“It's no secret that being surrounded by the right people is really the key to a successful career,” Fischer said in his speech. “Throughout my four-decade journey as a ‘fuelie,’ I was fortunate to be surrounded by some great technical experts in our field willing to share their knowledge.”

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Ray: Director, Operations Support

Ray was inducted following a 42-year career involving both the U.S. Marine Corps and DLA Energy. As the director of Operations Support at DLA Energy Americas in Houston, Texas, Ray became a trusted authority in strategic petroleum management and contingency planning. His leadership focused on streamlining logistics processes, enhancing fuel distribution networks, and implementing new technologies to improve supply chain reliability. Ray was also recognized for his role in mentoring the next generation of logistics professionals and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

“I will always cherish my time serving here. Cherish the moments you have with your family, your friends, your [DLA] Energy buddies, seek to be mentored and to be a mentor,” said Ray. “The true meaning of success; it’s not about you, it's about others. Let us always be caught in the act of helping others succeed, there is no better success.”

More than 200 colleagues, family members and former commanders attended the ceremony. to celebrate the inductees.

“On behalf of all of us at DLA Energy, I offer my heartfelt gratitude for your exemplary and nearly a century of collective service, your inspirational leadership, your enduring commitment to DLA Energy, and to the defense of our nation,” added Bresnihan. “Your dedication has forged our warfighters into a significantly more lethal force.”