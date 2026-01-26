Hunting in the heartland: Harlan County Lake an ‘oasis’ for outdoor enthusiasts

To those unfamiliar with the sport of hunting, it might seem cruel or violent. While there are certainly gray areas, for those who hunt responsibly and legally, hunting is more than just a sport. In an increasingly online world, hunting offers recreators a unique and often profound way to connect to nature. Fred Bear, a famous American bowhunter and considered by many as the pioneer of modern archery, once said, “To hunt is to understand the delicate balance of life and death and our role within it.”



The U.S. offers a plethora of hunting options. From marshes and inland woods on the east coast to the mountainous terrain of the west coast, there are seemingly endless environments and species to hunt across the country. In the heartland, there is one spot that is home to some of the best and most diverse hunting in the nation: Harlan County Lake in Republican City, Nebraska.



According to the Nebraska Game and Parks, the state boasts a wide variety of species for hunting. Big game includes deer, elk, antelope, bighorn sheep, turkeys and mountain lions. Small game includes upland birds, webless migratory birds, squirrel, cottontail and jackrabbits. Waterfowl includes dark geese, white-fronted geese, light geese, early teal and duck. Furbearer game includes muskrat, beavers, mink, bobcats, raccoons, opossum, skunks, long-tailed weasel, red fox, grey fox, river otters, coyotes, porcupines, prairie dogs and woodchucks.



“A majority of animal species that are found in the central part of the U.S. can be found here,” said Bryson Hellmuth, natural resource manager at Harlan County Lake. “Our goal is to provide a good habitat for wildlife.”



The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff at Harlan County Lake manage all 13,000 land acres at the project. Unlike other USACE lake projects, many of which partner with the state to manage portions of the surrounding land, Harlan County Lake manages it all itself. With a majority of the 13,000 land acres open for public use, to include for hunting, USACE staff at Harlan County Lake face the unique challenge of managing the land for the many different types of game.



“The unique thing is we manage the ground ourselves,” said Hellmuth. “A lot of that is catering to different groups. Habitat that suits a white tail deer is probably not beneficial for pheasant populations, for example. Trying to provide access and opportunities for all groups can be challenging.”



One of the top goals of the Natural Resource Management program at Harlan County Lake is to provide suitable habitat for the abundant wildlife found there. Outside of hunting season, which is roughly September through February, the project staff are hard at work preparing the grounds so hunting opportunities can continue to flourish, and there’s no doubt they’ve been successful. According to Hellmuth, on average, Harlan County Lake welcomes hunters from more than 40 states each year and the surrounding land is typically ranked in Nebraska’s top five hunting spots for white-tailed deer.



“If you’re managing correctly, animals or species that are native or that prefer a certain habitat will do well in that area,” said Hellmuth. “[USACE lake projects] kind of symbolize islands of land that, under the right conditions, support animals and species like nowhere else can.”



One of the most successful ways the Harlan County Lake staff have managed the land is through its agriculture leasing program. By leasing out acres of land to producers for various agricultural activities, the lake project can provide suitable habitat for wildlife while also generating income for the government. In turn, producers and farmers can sell their crops to make a profit. With abundant habitat, wildlife thrives and creates virtually unlimited opportunities for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts.



“We’re an oasis out here,” said Hellmuth. “Any type of activity in the outdoors you want to do, from kayaking to bow hunting to bird watching, you can find it here and it makes it a really unique place because we have found a way to cater to all those interests.”



Ensuring the land at Harlan County Lake remains suitable for the sport of hunting is more than just about pleasing recreators. While it might sound counterintuitive, hunting benefits wildlife because it supports conservation goals. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a lack of wildlife management can lead to increased populations, which in turn can lead to increased disease, starvation and habitat loss.



Although Hellmuth and the other USACE staff at Harlan County Lake recognize the benefits hunting has on their land management program, they also recognize the less tangible benefits the sport can provide.



“[Hunting] teaches you a lot of values. It gets you in the outdoors and you’re using the resources that are available to you and doing it respectfully,” said Hellmuth. “It teaches you the value of being able to go outside, do it yourself and have fun with family and friends.”



Regardless of why, there is no doubt Harlan County Lake’s Natural Resource Management program provides abundant habitat, making it a hidden gem in the nation’s heartland for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2026 Date Posted: 01.27.2026 14:08 Story ID: 556893 Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hunting in the heartland: Harlan County Lake an ‘oasis’ for outdoor enthusiasts, by Christine Reinhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.