2nd MAW leaders attend January 2026 Senior Leaders' Conference

Photo By Cpl. Mya Seymour | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, commander, Marine Corps Forces Command, commander, Marine Corps Forces North, provides guidance to leaders from across 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during the January 2026 Senior Leaders' Conference at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 14, 2026. The January 2026 SLC brought together 2nd MAW O-6 and O-5 commanders, station commanders, their senior enlisted leaders, and 2nd MAW staff to enhance their understanding of key topics impacting 2nd MAW and improve mission effectiveness at each level of command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

Leaders from across 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Corps Installations East came together for two days at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina to take part in 2nd MAW’s January 2026 Senior Leaders’ Conference, Jan. 14-15. Conference attendees included 2nd MAW’s O-6 and O-5 commanders, senior enlisted leaders, air station commanders who support 2nd MAW units, and 2nd MAW’s staff, who participated in a series of discussions about leadership, mentorship, and topics affecting both the Wing and the Marine Corps.

“Overall, I’m impressed with the work your teams are doing” said Maj. Gen. Ryan S. Rideout, 2nd MAW’s commanding general, during his remarks to conference participants. “This is a highly professional organization. Because of your hard work, I know that 2nd MAW is mission ready and poised to respond to any tasking”.

Rideout used the SLC as an opportunity to provide in-person guidance to Wing leaders, as well as to reinforce the key tenets of his own command philosophy. The conference’s in-person setting allowed subordinate leaders to ask questions, exchange best practices and perspectives, and engage socially with Rideout and the other guest speakers who shared wisdom, advice, and information.

“By ruthlessly adhering to our standards, our core values, and the things we discussed here today,” said Rideout, “I know that we’re going to stay ready as the Marine Corps’ service-retained aviation combat element.”

This SLC featured guest speakers from across the Marine Corps to include the Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz; Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Commander, Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Commander Marine Forces Northern Command Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea; a panel consisting of II Marine Expeditionary Force Command Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Anthony Loftus, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, MARFORCOM, Marine Forces Northern Command Sgt. Maj. David Wilson, and Senior Enlisted Leader, Manpower and Reserve Affairs Sgt. Maj. Jacob Reiff; and retired Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr.. Speakers shared perspective and recommendations on a variety of topics that included leadership, mentorship, risk management, and the importance upholding standards.

As the Marine Corps’ service-retained aviation combat element, 2nd MAW stands ready to support planned and emerging requirements on behalf of II MEF, the Marine Corps, and the joint force. By bringing together key leaders from across the Wing for two days of professional development and camaraderie, this most recent SLC helped ensure 2nd MAW remains ready for tasking, lethal in combat, and able to forward-deploy at any time.