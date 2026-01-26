PRFTA Recreational Assistant Flexes to Victory in Bodybuilding Competitions

Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Will Montgomery gives advice to a Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Fitness...... read more read more Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Will Montgomery gives advice to a Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Fitness Center Patron on the proper form and use of the Leg Extension machine, January 22, 2026. Montgomery, an Air Force Veteran, has been a member of the PRFTA Family Morale Welfare and Recreation team for more than three years, and recently took his love of fitness and strength training to the professional level competing in competitions in the California Bay Area and Nevada. see less | View Image Page

DUBLIN, Calif. — William “Will” Montgomery, Supervisory Recreational Assistant and Personal Trainer at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), recently made his mark in competitive bodybuilding.

Montgomery earned 2nd Place in the Novice Middleweight Division at the Battle of the Bay Bodybuilding Competition on October 4, 2025. Just weeks later, he claimed 1st Place in the City of Lights Masters 40+ Division in Las Vegas on November 7, followed by another 1st Place finish in the Steve Karr Masters 40+ Division on November 8.

Montgomery’s decision to compete came from his desire to push himself in a new direction, from just personal fitness training

“I have always been one to stay in shape,” he explained.

“I needed to push myself in a direction that I’ve never been in and to do something that I have never done. The overall goal… is to win. Now that I have the initial novice events done, I can set new goals to achieve. The next step is to compete against the best and earn my Pro Card.”

Originally from Harveyville, Kansas, Montgomery is a United States Air Force veteran who has worked at PRFTA — also known as Camp Parks — for the past three years. At 44 years old, he continues to balance his professional responsibilities with his personal fitness goals. “The balance that has helped me, is starting my day early,” he said. “I have cardio in the morning, breakfast, and then train — all before my family gets up. Once I get home, I focus on family, and when I come to work, I can focus on the mission for the PRFTA community.”

Montgomery’s achievements have not gone unnoticed by PRFTA leadership. “Our employees are an essential part of the team here at Camp Parks, and William’s accomplishment is a shining example of the level of commitment and professionalism we see every day,” said Lt. Col. Richard King, Garrison Commander.

Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Lorey also praised Montgomery’s dedication: “William really embodies leading by example. When he works with Soldiers at the fitness center, they know they are getting guidance and instruction from an experienced expert. His unwavering commitment exemplifies the spirit of service we value at Camp Parks, and we are lucky to have William on the team.”

Montgomery credits his success to the mentorship of his body-building coach and the encouragement of his family and friends.

“Mentorship [that I received] from my coach was amazing — his knowledge, feedback, and care for my well-being. The support from my coach, family and friends humbles you, picks you up, elevates you, and pushes you. Without this network, the journey wouldn’t have been complete.”

Though humble about his achievements, Montgomery hopes his journey can inspire others. “These accomplishments aren’t meant to be used as inspiration, but the overwhelming support behind me really should be the achievement. Through the knowledge, failure, exhaustion, and people who have been there for me, I hope I can inspire someone one day — even just one person — to see how capable they are.”

“Montgomery’s success is a testament to the strength, resilience, and professionalism of the Camp Parks team,” added King. “His dedication to both his personal goals and his role supporting Soldiers and families through MWR reflects the Army’s commitment to readiness and the warrior ethos.”

PRFTA is a United States Army Reserve garrison located in Dublin, California, and is home to more than 30 units and organizations. It is committed to supporting the local community and providing a range of services and programs for military families. PRFTA is a sub-installation of Fort Hunter Liggett, located 156 miles south in Monterey County, Calif.