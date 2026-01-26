Team Omer Breaks World Record-and Barriers

Photo By Travis Troller | WEST BETHESDA, Md. (June 26, 2025) – A team member from École de Technologie Supérieure (School of Higher Technology) in Montreal, Canada, works on submarine “OMER 13” on June 26, 2025, at the 18th International Submarine Races (ISR) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division. Team OMER set a new world record for fastest speed in a single-person propellor submarine (7.682 knots). The team also took home the Maritime Technology Alliance Overall Performance Award, the Absolute Speed Award, and the Best Spirit of the Races Award. The ISR serve as a real-world crucible for aspiring naval engineers providing hands-on problem-solving opportunities in a unique competition that develops critical domestic, scientific, and engineering talent for the Navy and America’s Maritime Industrial Base. Carderock, the Navy’s ship design and innovation powerhouse provides the technical foundation for the future fleet through world-class research, development, and testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis Troller) see less | View Image Page

Team Omer, from École de Technologie Supérieure (School of Higher Technology) in Montreal, Canada, erupted with joy and disbelief after shattering the world speed record for a single-person, human-powered submarine with their submarine, Omer 13, during the 18th International Submarine Races (ISR) hosted at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in Bethesda, Maryland.

“We didn’t believe it. We went crazy,” said Philippe L’Ecuyer, a member of team Omer. “We were just hoping to beat our previous records of Omer 8 and 11 but didn't know if it was possible.”

Omer 13 didn’t just beat Omer 8 and 11, the submarine sailed past the record held by team Wasub from the Netherlands in 2015, running a course speed of 7.682 knots.

Built with precision, the team’s submarine features a 3D-printed hull and a tight, electronic direction system — innovations that helped them edge past their competitors. Its single-blade propeller, driven by a bike-like transmission, automatically adjusts pitch based on pilot RPMs, producing exceptional acceleration and control. The submarine was custom-built around the pilots' body, to keep it small and streamline while still allowing the submarine to be stable while going fast.

“This is the best iteration we’ve built — fast, stable, and responsive,” said L’Ecuyer. “It’s all custom-fit, even to the pilot’s body.”

The Montreal-based team began their design work shortly after ISR17 in 2023, building on past lessons and improving weak spots. By Christmas 2024, construction began, with their first iteration and test taking place in March. Working around limited access to testing facilities, the team resorted to using a public pool — a challenge that didn’t stop their progress.

“It was all hands-on deck,” said Thierry Salvas, another team member of Omer. “We pulled all-nighters to finish the build before shipping it out.”

For Hugo Breton, this year’s pilot, the moment was especially personal. He joined the team two years ago as a backup pilot, never expecting to follow directly in the wake of his father — who piloted Omer to victory three decades ago.

“It’s amazing, I can’t wait to tell him I beat the world record,” Breton said. “He never pushed me to do this. It just happened, and I followed the same path.”

The team’s camaraderie and cross-disciplinary skills set them apart. Comprised of recent graduates with backgrounds in machining, electrical engineering, and other technical fields, the group leaned into their combined knowledge.

“Our advice to other teams is to have great communication,” L’Ecuyer said. “We are all friends and have done ISR before, so we know how to approach things.”

“Try to get divers and people with underwater skills,” Salvas said. “Learn from other teams by looking at their design reports or watching videos of previous races.”

The team agrees that being passionate about your submarine is what is most important.

“I just graduated with my bachelor’s a week before ISR18 so this would be me leaving my legacy on the team,” L’Ecuyer said.

“There’s a community feeling here,” Salvas added. “It’s friendly competition. Not every team has the same tools or budget, so when we can help, we do.”

As the team celebrates their record-breaking run, they also honor the spirit of ISR: collaboration, innovation, and passion for submarines — all beneath the surface.

The ISR, coordinated by the Foundation for Underwater Research and Education, serve as a real-world crucible for aspiring naval engineers, providing hands-on problem-solving opportunities in a competition that develops critical domestic scientific and engineering talent for the Navy and America's Maritime Industrial Base. Carderock, the Navy's ship design and innovation powerhouse, provides the technical foundation for the future fleet through world-class research, development, and testing.