Arnold AFB Honorary Commander Hope Nunley shares insights

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – The call went out in June 2023. Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership offered to peel back the curtain ever so slightly for local leaders to gain greater insight into and a deep understanding of the AEDC missions, programs and policies at its Arnold Air Force Base headquarters. AEDC announced it was accepting nominations for the first-of-its-kind Arnold AFB Honorary Commander program. The intent of the initiative is for the civic and business leaders selected to take what they have gleaned from interactions with AEDC personnel, tours of the base and other activities and bolster public support for the missions of AEDC and the Air Force through their roles in the community. In March 2024, the first class of Honorary Commanders was inducted during a ceremony at Arnold AFB. Each of those selected serves a two-year term and is assigned to a different AEDC unit. An Honorary Commander Day was held at Arnold AFB on Dec. 9, 2024, during which the Honorary Commanders toured various facilities; heard from engineers, craft crews and other team members who discussed some of the work performed at Arnold; and were able to ask questions to further educate themselves about the base and its diverse test groups, divisions and operations. Now nearing the end of their terms, several of the first-ever Arnold AFB Honorary Commanders shared what the experience has been like thus far, what they have learned, and how they intend to spread the word about Arnold and its mission to increase community engagement and support. Hope Nunley, executive director of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, is the Honorary Commander assigned to the AEDC Test Support Division. Nunley was surrounded by some of those she works most closely with when she learned she had been selected for the Honorary Commander program. “The announcement was made by our AEDC Representative during my Board of Directors meeting, which made it exciting to share the news with my board,” she said. “I was thrilled.” Before taking on the Honorary Commander role, Nunley’s familiarity with Arnold was admittedly somewhat limited. “I had visited the base for various ceremonies and participated with the Coffee County Leadership Group tours, but those experiences were mostly surface level,” she said. “I was eager to deepen my understanding of the base, its operations and how I could contribute meaningfully to its mission and initiatives.” She was also unsure what to expect in her role as Honorary Commander, though Nunley was hoping to learn more about the base and how she could help promote it. “I anticipated that the role would involve fostering stronger connections between the base and the community, and I was excited to engage with both the leadership and personnel,” she said. “I hoped to learn about the base’s operations and how I could contribute positively to its mission and initiatives. Overall, my expectation was to be an active supporter and advocate for the base while fostering collaboration and understanding.” The experience, Nunley said, has thus far exceeded expectations. “I came in with the anticipation of gaining insight into the operations and contributions of Arnold AFB, but what I found was a profound opportunity to serve and connect with an incredible community,” Nunley said. “Being part of the first group has been an honor in itself, allowing me to engage with fellow leaders and understand the vital role our base plays in both local and national contexts. The relationships I’ve built and the insights I’ve gained have deepened my appreciation for the innovative work being done here, and I am grateful for the change to contribute to fostering stronger community ties and support for our military efforts.” Nunley said her experience serving as an Honorary Commander has provided her with a greater understanding of the importance of AEDC and the work performed throughout the complex to the Air Force and the nation as a whole. “While my husband’s service in the Air Force gave me some initial insight, my time here has opened my eyes to the critical role AEDC plays in national defense,” Nunley said. “The cutting-edge technology and innovative projects developed at Arnold not only enhance the capabilities of our military but also contribute to the overall safety and security of our nation. I feel fortunate that such a vital asset is located right here in Tullahoma, serving as a cornerstone of our defense efforts.” In her time as an Honorary Commander, Nunley said she has discovered how fascinating the equipment at Arnold is, especially since much of it is original. “This aspect really highlights the historical significance of the base,” she said. “I also thoroughly enjoyed learning about the ecosystem and how it plays a vital role in the area, adding another layer to my appreciation of the facility and its contributions.” Her appreciation for AEDC facilities was further strengthened following her tour of the base on Honorary Commander Day. “During Honorary Commander Day, I was particularly captivated by the Model and Machine Shop,” Nunley said. “It was inspiring to witness the skilled trades at work and see the impressive finished products they create. They dedication and craftsmanship involved really stood out to me. Additionally, standing in one of the wind tunnels was an unforgettable experience. It gave me a tangible sense of the cutting-edge work being done at AEDC and showcased the complex’s commitment to innovation. Overall, these experiences highlighted the incredible talent and efforts of the team which truly enhances our national defense capabilities.” Nunley said another thing that has stood out to her is the “strong sense of community” among Arnold team members. “Many of them describe Arnold as ‘Disney for Engineers,’ emphasizing the incredible work environment and the exciting projects they get to be part of,” she said. “This playful comparison highlights the enthusiasm and passion they have for their work, as well as the creativity and innovation that thrive at the facility. It’s clear that the unique combination of cutting-edge technology and a collaborative spirit makes Arnold a truly special place for those in the engineering field.” Test Support Squadron leadership has maintained regular contact with Nunley since the induction ceremony, and she has had the opportunity to attend several events on base, including the annual Easter Egg Hunt, an awards ceremony and the Air Force Ball. In return, squadron leadership has shown support by attending community events, such as the Taste of Tullahoma, participating in a Chamber of Commerce board meeting and joining the Chamber’s annual Membership Celebration. This exchange, Nunley said, has kept her engaged and informed about base activities and initiatives, allowing her to help facilitate a stronger connection between the base and local community. “I regularly share reports with my board of directors, which includes 25 local business leaders, keeping them informed about the pivotal role Arnold Air Force Base plays in our community and national defense,” she said. “Through our active Military Affairs Committee, we work to foster relationships and promote understanding within the community about the base’s significance. Additionally, I helped organize tours of the base for various groups, including our board members, ambassadors and the 40 Under 40 Young Professionals group. These experiences allow them to see firsthand the innovative work being done at Arnold Air Force Base, helping to strengthen community ties and support for the military. By highlighting the impressive capabilities and contributions of the base, we aim to enhance public appreciation and involvement in our local defense efforts.” Nunley added that her role as executive director of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, positions her well to further promote AEDC. “The insights I’ve gained about the innovative work and vital contributions of Arnold Air Force Base empower me to advocate more effectively for its needs,” she said. “Additionally, with my increased understanding, I can actively communicate the importance of collaboration between local businesses and the base. By highlighting the economic and strategic significance of Arnold, I can work to strengthen partnerships and ensure that our community is aligned with the base’s efforts. Overall, this experience has provided me with a renewed perspective that I am excited to share with those I work closely with, ultimately aiming to build stronger community ties and support for our military endeavors.” Nunley also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve as an Honorary Commander, referring to her time in the role as “incredibly rewarding.” “This experience has not only enhanced my understanding of Arnold Air Force Base but also fueled my passion for fostering community engagement,” she said. “I believe that by working together, we can create a strong support network for our military and its contributions to the region. I’m looking forward to continuing this collaboration and making a positive impact on both the base and our local community.” Arnold AFB will begin accepting nominations for the next class of Honorary Commanders on March 1. The deadline to submit nominations is April 30. Nominees should normally not be military retirees, as the goal of the program is to familiarize community members possessing limited knowledge of the Department of War with Arnold. Members of the U.S. Congress, their staff or federally-elected or appointed officials may not be nominated for the program. No more than one nominee from an individual organization will serve as an honorary commander at any given time with the exception of organizations whose membership comes from a variety of business and organizations, such as the chamber of commerce or other non-federal and civic-supported entities. Due to the large contractor workforce at Arnold AFB, nominees will be required to declare any organizational conflict of interest prior to their nomination and at any time during their tenure and program alumni status. To ensure there is no perception of a conflict of interest or to prevent creation of an unfair business advantage, individuals chosen for the program will be placed with organizations that do not conduct business with them or contract for their services. Nominees should not include anyone whose membership may cast a negative light on the U.S. Air Force. The second crop of Arnold AFB Honorary Commanders will be inducted later this year. To acquire a nomination form, contact the AEDC Public Affairs Office atarnold.aedc.pa@us.af.mil; or 931-454-4204; or 100 Kindel Dr. A242, Arnold AFB, TN, 37389.