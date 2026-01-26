(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pharmacy copayments waived for TRICARE Prime Remote enrollees in the US beginning Feb. 28, 2026

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    Are you an active duty family member enrolled in TRICARE Prime Remote? Do you live in the U.S.? Effective Feb. 28, 2026, you’ll no longer pay a copayment when filling covered prescriptions. This copayment wavier applies to both retail network pharmacies and TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery. (Note: Active duty service members, including those with TPR, don’t pay copayments for covered drugs.)

    “Now, active duty family members living far from a military hospital or clinic and enrolled in TPR won’t pay copayments for covered drugs,” explained U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Teisha Robertson, Chief, Pharmacy Integration Branch at the Defense Health Agency. “This change will help military families without access to military pharmacies keep their pharmacy costs down.”

    You don’t need to do anything for this change to take effect. You also won’t need to file your own claims for reimbursement. Starting Feb. 28, when you fill a covered drug at a retail network pharmacy or through home delivery, your copayment will automatically be $0. Are you searching for a retail network pharmacy near you? Check out the https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

    (Note: This copayment waiver doesn’t apply if you live overseas. Active duty family members enrolled in TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas will still pay the pharmacy copayment for the pharmacy option they use.)

    All covered prescriptions are included in this copayment waiver. This includes: · Generic drugs · Brand name drugs · Non-formulary drugs

    Are you filling a non-formulary drug? You’ll need to get a medical necessity approval from Express Scripts. If you don’t get this medical necessity approval, you’ll need to fill the prescription at a retail pharmacy. You’ll be responsible for the full cost of the drug.

    Do you take certain maintenance drugs? You’re still required to refill them through home delivery. (You can fill these prescriptions at a retail network pharmacy twice. But the third time, you’ll be responsible for 100% of the drug’s cost, as detailed in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook.)

    Note: If you fill a non-covered drug, you’re responsible for the full cost. Other pharmacy rules, such as prior authorization requirements and medical necessity requirements, remain in place.

    Want to learn more about covered drugs and your TRICARE pharmacy benefit? Check out TRICARE Pharmacy Program for more information about pharmacy options and managing your prescriptions.

