From Culinary to Commissioned: Cadet Deandre Wright’s Army Journey

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry | Maryland Army National Guard Cadet Deandre Wright from Hotel Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, prepares breakfast for troops at Old Town Fire Station in Baltimore, MD, January 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 160 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG Lindiwe Henry). see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE — It is 8:30 in the morning, and the scent of grilled bacon, green peppers, onions, omelets, and warm buttered biscuits wafts through the Old Town Fire Station. Soldiers, firefighters, and paramedics sit around the large table, discussing their current favorite television shows, swapping mission stories, and whatever else floats into conversation.

Specialty omelets and breakfast sandwiches sizzle on the black top grill, as Soldiers eagerly await their personally prepared breakfasts, courtesy of Cadet Deandre Wright, who brought his culinary specialist training to Thomas J. Burke Fire Station, also known as Old Town.

Although meals were provided by the firehouse, Wright still went above and beyond to care for the Soldiers at his location. Each morning, the familiar ritual of friendly banter, mission planning, and praise for the enticing smells coming from the kitchen began.

Even though he has not officially acted as a culinary specialist since 2023, he made sure to put those skills to good use at the firehouse.

“If I can do anything, even if it’s just making breakfast, to improve any Soldier’s day, it’s really a no-brainer for me,” said Wright. “It’s my job, after all.”

Through his eager and immutable dedication to his craft, Cadet Wright represents the best of what Hotel Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion has to offer.

Born and raised on the west side of Baltimore, Wright attended Carver Vocational Technical High School. His trade was Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), where his knowledge of and interest in the U.S. Army took root.

In 2022, upon turning 20 years old, Wright joined the Maryland Army National Guard as a culinary specialist.

“One of the reasons I chose this Military Occupational Specialty is because I love to cook,” said Wright. “But the main reason I chose it is because I believe a good meal can make or break someone’s day. And all service members deserve quality meals, especially when they are on mission.”

He brought this generous mentality from Advanced Individual Training to his unit, H Co. 128th BSB, where he worked with the other culinary specialists in his unit to provide meals during each inactive duty training (IDT) and annual training (AT).

Wright has not relegated his career to just one MOS. He wants to do even more for his unit, the Guard, and the Army as a whole. So, in 2023, he signed his contract for ROTC at Morgan State University, intending to commission into the U.S. Army in December 2026 as a signal officer.

“Leading communications between ground control, higher headquarters, and individual units is a serious challenge and is deeply important to the success of any mission,” said Wright. “I want to support my country in a new way and take on that challenge.”

His confidence in his ability and potential is echoed by his leadership.

“I did not think it was possible for Wright to do anymore outside of his role as a specialist in our unit,” said Capt. Anton Schultz, commander, H Co. 128th BSB. “But he has truly stepped up since he became a Cadet. He is the first to volunteer for any mission, and he is always ready to help junior Soldiers, even if they fall outside of his direct command.”

Most recently, Cadet Wright volunteered for state active duty orders to assist with Operation Blur. Gov. Wes Moore activated more than 200 Maryland National Guard members to assist with emergency operations during the snowstorm from January 24-26, 2026.

Old Town was the base of operations for 18 Soldiers, including Wright. He served as an emergency medical transport, driving paramedics to different scenes to assist those in need of help. This ranged from freeing an ambulance from the snow to helping a woman who had overdosed.

There were some long hours and sleepless nights, but this did not impact Wright’s morale. Regardless of the hour, Wright was eager and ready to jump into any mission that needed him, even volunteering in the event that his vehicle was not specifically tasked.

Wright’s generosity and eagerness to help his fellow Soldiers and the community also did not go unnoticed by the firefighters and emergency medical personnel he worked alongside at the fire station.

“Working alongside Wright, I’ve personally witnessed how gung-ho he is about being in the Army and serving in any way he can,” said Asher Leeder, a Baltimore City Fire Department paramedic at Old Town. “It didn’t matter where he was in the building. Whenever we got a call, he was first to the Humvee, ready to go, and he helped out at the scene of each call.”

The future is bright for Cadet Wright. He already possesses all the confidence, eagerness, and potential necessary to succeed as a commissioned officer. Come December 2026, the U.S. Army will have gained a knowledgeable, caring, and bright young officer prepared to care for his soldiers on any mission while never forgetting the improved morale that comes with a good meal.