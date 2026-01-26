USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates long-serving employees

Courtesy Photo | KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored long-serving...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored long-serving employees of the garrison during a ceremony in December 2025 in Baumholder. The ceremony recognized individuals who have served between five and 45 years and highlighted their dedication, loyalty, and commitment over many years. U.S. Army Photo by Anthony Sualog see less | View Image Page

By Anna Bluhm, Burggymnasium Kaiserslautern student and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs Intern



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored long-serving employees of the garrison during a ceremony in December 2025 in Baumholder. The ceremony recognized individuals who have served between five and 45years and highlighted their dedication, loyalty, and commitment over many years.



The event took place during a townhall meeting at the Wagon Wheel Theatre on Smith Barracks in Baumholder and brought together leadership, colleagues, and guests to acknowledge the achievements of the awardees. Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, personally presented each awardee with a certificate in honor of their long-standing service. Also attending the ceremony were the Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Paul Hossenlopp, and the Garrison’s Command Sergeant Major, Randy Rivera, who joined in honoring the employees.



During the ceremony, each awardee was called onto the stage one by one. As they received their certificate, Higgins, Hossenlopp, and Rivera posed for a photo with every honoree, marking the special occasion.



Several employees were acknowledged for their many years of service in different positions across the garrison. Through their daily work and strong sense of commitment, they have supported the mission, contributed to the smooth operation of the installation, maintained high professional standards and helped move the garrison forward, Higgins said.



Among the awardees were Tobias Lang and Daniel Pommer, both firefighters who were recognized for 15 years of service. Both have been involved in the fire service since their youth. After applying several times in Mannheim, they were eventually offered temporary positions. When the Mannheim location was later closed, they moved on to another assignment before finally transferring to their current fire station at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, where they continue their service today.



Looking back, they described their most memorable moments as those when missions went well, especially during challenging operations. Successful life-saving efforts were highlighted as particularly meaningful experiences. They also emphasized how much they appreciate the high level of respect and recognition firefighters receive in the United States, including invitations to events and strong support from the community.



Speaking about the importance of their job, Lang and Pommer explained that the fire service is deeply rooted in tradition and that, no matter where someone comes from, the fire service always feels like one big family. On receiving the award, both said the honor represents a strong sign of appreciation for their loyalty and commitment over the years.



Summing up their time in one sentence, both firefighters agreed: “We did everything right.”



In addition to honoring 15 years of service, the ceremony also recognized an exceptional career marked by more than four decades of dedication.



Sigrid Hartenstein was recognized for an impressive 45 years of service. She built her career across several positions, including roles with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. She began her career by starting an apprenticeship, and because her father had worked with the U.S. Army, she had only positive experiences based on what she had heard about the work. Over the years she has taken on various responsibilities, including preparing military police reports, conducting background checks, and using Clarence to finalize reports. Looking back, she is particularly proud that her workplaces have always been so secure.



Reflecting on changes over the decades, she noted that many young people are joining the team, even though overall staff numbers have decreased while the workload remains the same. She said shehopes the younger generation will continue to stay and contribute. Speaking about her career, she described it as “the perfect balance between customer service and administration – simply ideal.”



On receiving the award, Hartenstein said she was proud of the honor and summed up her career in one sentence: “It was the best decision to take a job with the U.S. Armed Forces.”



She also offered advice for younger colleagues: “Always try things out to find the perfect place for your skills.”



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.



Connect with us:[https://linktr.ee/usag_rp](https://linktr.ee/usag_rp)