    Philippines, U.S. conduct bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.27.2026

    The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the U.S. Navy conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Jan. 25-26, 2026.

    MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights and freedoms of all nations.

    This MCA continues to build on interoperability between the AFP and U.S. Navy through maneuver exercises, replenishment-at-sea evolutions, communications checks, and shared maritime domain awareness.

    Participating units included U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 45, Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), Philippine Air Force FA-50 aircraft, A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, and Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301) with embarked AW109.

    The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect to the maritime rights under international law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Philippines, U.S. conduct bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bilateral Operations
    Philippines
    U.S. Navy
    7th Fleet

