(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supporting those who serve: A lifeline for new parents

    Supporting those who serve: A lifeline for new parents

    Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa | Laura Pasko, Maxwell Medical Group registered nurse, teaches Senior Airman Mikayla...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.--- The Parent Support Program empowers families with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to become responsible and successful parents.

    “This program supports mission readiness and builds healthy family community by strengthening individuals and families who are pregnant or have children up to three years of age,” said Laura Pasko, Maxwell Medical Group registered nurse.

    Since 1993, the program has served military families across all U.S. military branches, originally Air Force-wide and eventually expanding to the other branches. Healthy pregnancy, labor and delivery, basic baby care, breastfeeding, and sleep issues are some of the classes available for all Tricare beneficiaries, who live within 40 miles of Maxwell.

    “We support the military community,” Pasko said. “If people are dealing with family challenges, have questions and concerns, such as a spouse feeling isolated, I can help. I’ve been able to help parents learn how to take care of themselves, their babies, their families and provide the support they need.”

    There were 80 families from Maxwell participating in the program in 2025 and more than 6,711 in the entire Air Force.

    For those interested, NPSP is available Monday through Friday 07:30-16:30. Participants can visit the office, attend classes, or also have nurse home visits for those living within 40 miles from base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:09
    Story ID: 556823
    Location: US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting those who serve: A lifeline for new parents, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Supporting those who serve: A lifeline for new parents
    Supporting those who serve: A lifeline for new parents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    npsp
    maxwellafb
    medicalgroupl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version