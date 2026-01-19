Supporting those who serve: A lifeline for new parents

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.--- The Parent Support Program empowers families with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to become responsible and successful parents.



“This program supports mission readiness and builds healthy family community by strengthening individuals and families who are pregnant or have children up to three years of age,” said Laura Pasko, Maxwell Medical Group registered nurse.



Since 1993, the program has served military families across all U.S. military branches, originally Air Force-wide and eventually expanding to the other branches. Healthy pregnancy, labor and delivery, basic baby care, breastfeeding, and sleep issues are some of the classes available for all Tricare beneficiaries, who live within 40 miles of Maxwell.



“We support the military community,” Pasko said. “If people are dealing with family challenges, have questions and concerns, such as a spouse feeling isolated, I can help. I’ve been able to help parents learn how to take care of themselves, their babies, their families and provide the support they need.”



There were 80 families from Maxwell participating in the program in 2025 and more than 6,711 in the entire Air Force.



For those interested, NPSP is available Monday through Friday 07:30-16:30. Participants can visit the office, attend classes, or also have nurse home visits for those living within 40 miles from base.

