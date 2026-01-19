JBLM celebrates academic excellence

Photo By Allison Hoy | Pfc. Manuel Kuatche, a supply clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 62nd Medical Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, admires his Military Academic Achievement Award on Jan. 23 at Stone Education Center, Lewis Main. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Allison Hoy | Pfc. Manuel Kuatche, a supply clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 62nd...... read more read more

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Private First Class Manuel Kuatche, a supply clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 62nd Medical Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, has been in the Army for less than two years, but he’s been balancing the mission with studies at Central Washington University since summer 2025 and maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

To reward his efforts, CWU gave Kuatche a Military Academic Achievement Award on Jan. 23 during the Military Academic Achievement Award Ceremony at JBLM’s Stone Education Center, Lewis Main. The ceremony was the culminating event of JBLM Education Week, held Jan. 20-23, and recognized the accomplishments of service members, spouses, veterans and faculty members.

“The Military Academic Achievement Award Ceremony is unique,” said Joint Base Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Hansen, the event’s keynote speaker. “It honors not only academic excellence, but the extraordinary circumstances under which our service members, veterans and spouses pursue their education. Completing a degree while serving is not a small feat.”

The following Soldier, spouse and Airman were among the awardees.

The Soldier Kuatche, who transferred to CWU after pursuing a bachelor’s degree in finance in Cameroon, is aiming to graduate by winter of 2028 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a specialization in supply chain management. He’s also considering attaining a master’s degree and becoming an Army officer.

His CWU graduation date depends on how many credits he takes for the next several semesters, which is determined partially by his unit’s calendar. He tries to work ahead when field exercises are scheduled, and that equates to a lot of work and not much free time. But he says the sacrifice is worth it, partly because of the Army’s tuition assistance and promotion point opportunities.

A former commander encouraged Kuatche to continue his education, so he encourages his friends to do the same.

“You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said he tells them. “You might decide to get out of the Army, and what if you get out and you have no degree? … You don’t have to take two or three courses. Take one.”

Stone Education Center employees helped Kuatche apply for tuition assistance and introduced him to JBLM’s CWU office, which connected him with an academic counselor.

“Anytime I have a problem, I call (Stone Education Center) and there’s always somebody to pick up the phone,” Kuatche said.

The Spouse Regina Golonka, the spouse of a retired Army National Guard Soldier, is also working with Stone Education Center to continue her education. She, too, received a Military Academic Achievement Award at JBLM’s ceremony, for her efforts toward a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Martin’s University.

Golonka didn’t know how to start when initially pursuing her degree, but Stone Education Center employees guided her.

“I’ve found it to be very helpful,” she said. “They’re very responsive.”

Now, she’s hoping to graduate by the summer of 2028 and is already working with her adviser on a master’s degree plan.

The mother of two and military spouse of 23 years worked her way up over 27 years at a real-estate company, from an accounting clerk to her current role as senior corporate accounting and finance manager. She works 40 to 50 hours per week while earning her degree.

“It’s challenging, but in the end, I know it will be worth it,” Golonka said.

She recommends that military spouses pursue college degrees first, as, “I did everything backwards,” she said. “My advice is to get the education first and, if you can, work at the same time.”

The Airman Staff Sergeant Jeremy Metcalf, a C-17 aircraft maintenance instructor at JBLM with 373rdTrainingSquadron, Detachment 12, was also presented with the Military Academic Achievement Award. He started his degree path at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, and will officially graduate this May with a bachelor’s degree of science in technical management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“One of the main reasons I joined the military was to pursue education,” he said, adding that he wanted to develop himself and his personal goals, and to train and teach the next generation of Airmen.

Metcalf’s students during his 2 1/2 years of teaching have been earning credits toward becoming aircraft maintenance instructors themselves, he said.

Earning his bachelor’s degree while serving as a full-time Airman was “intense” at times, he said.

He started the degree in 2021, taking 15 credits. Then, he “went full-throttle” with about 30 credits per year in 2023 and 2024, he said.

“You definitely need to have really, really good time management skills, and I think going to school while having a full-time job really helped me develop that,” he said.

Metcalf recommends that other Airmen pursue college degrees, too.

“I think definitely take all the opportunities that the Air Force has to offer,” he said, referencing the branch’s tuition assistance options. “Do that to develop your professional goals. … It really sets you up for a lot more opportunities.”

Once students find their rhythm, it becomes easier and helps them broaden their perspectives on life in general and in the Air Force, he said.

“The hardest part is always starting,” he said.

To learn more about McChord Field Education and Training, visit https://www.mcchord.af.mil/Units/Education-and-Training/.

For more information on Army Continuing Education Services at Stone Education Center, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/about/Directorates-support-offices/dhr/aces.