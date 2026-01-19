(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hoosier National Guardsmen activated for severe winter weather

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 110 Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen have answered the call to help their fellow Hoosiers during this weekend’s severe weather event projected to impact central and southern Indiana.

    Hoosier Guardsmen, along with Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana Department of Homeland Security personnel, will assist stranded motorists and provide support during this severe winter weather event.

    "Assisting our fellow Hoosiers in severe weather is an intrinsic part of who we are and what we do — we live here, we work here and we serve here," said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, Indiana National Guard adjutant general, who leads the 12,000-member force.

    The Indiana National Guard set up 12 highway assistance teams in armories throughout southwestern Indiana with a command and control team in Evansville.

    The soldiers and airmen are scheduled to cover U.S. 41 from Evansville to Vincennes and Interstate 64 from New Albany to Evansville, Interstate 65 from New Albany to Columbus and Interstate 69 from Evansville to Bloomington.

    The Indiana National Guard was activated by Gov. Mike Braun through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

    Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen serve in a dual mission to nation and state for overseas deployments and crises in the homeland.

    -30-

