75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command: Transformation Is Happening

Photo By Lt. Col. Cara Reinhart | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md., Jan. 23, 2026 - 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Sherri Turner visited Soldiers assigned to the Army Reserve Elements - Army Material Command (ARE-AMC) Detachments this week to emphasize that significant change is underway across the Army Reserve. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md., Jan. 23, 2026 — Brig. Gen. Louisa Bargeron, deputy commanding general of the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sherri Turner visited Soldiers assigned to the Army Reserve Element - Army Material Command (ARE-AMC) Detachments this week to emphasize that significant change is underway across the Army Reserve Elements.

Army leaders say new guidance and evolving threats are driving a renewed focus on innovation and advanced technology. Bargeron told Soldiers that adapting to these changes is essential to supporting future Large-Scale Combat Operations.

“As our threats continue to evolve, we must become more technologically efficient, reassess, adapt and consolidate,” Bargeron said. “The Army is becoming leaner, and we are adapting as our systems become more lethal, agile and dynamic. We need to be contested every step of the way and stay on the cutting edge of technology and innovation.”

Bargeron encouraged Soldiers of Detachment 7 to help shape the future of the Army Reserve. “You are all experts,” she said, noting that their civilian skills make them “twice a citizen.” She added that now is the time to advance the Army Reserve by leveraging civilian expertise to meet mission‑critical requirements.

Turner highlighted that the 75th’s leadership plans to return ARE-AMC Detachments to traditional Army Reserve missions in the next fiscal year, including annual training, real‑world missions and training events. For more than a decade, the detachments have been aligned with active‑duty commands, including Communications-Electronics Command for Detachment 7, to fill training needs and capability gaps. That alignment is expected to conclude as the Army continues its transformation. Bargeron mentioned to the Soldiers to continue to support the Active Duty missions until this change is official.

Bargeron acknowledged that the transition may cause uncertainty. “There will be some angst within the ranks during this phase, which is a normal response,” she said. “We must better ourselves, meaning as the Army Reserve as a whole, and rethink how we can become a more dynamic and agile force.”

During the visit, Bargeron met individually with each Soldiers from Detachment 7 and praised the diversity of their military and civilian skill sets.

Change is accelerating, Turner said, but the Army Reserve and the 75th Innovation Command are prepared to move forward, adapt and reinforce the value the Army Reserve brings to the force.