Fleet Readiness Center Southeast recognizes mentor award winners

Photo By Toiete Jackson | JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

At a ceremony on Jan. 21, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) announced its 2025 Mentor of the Year Award winners, recognizing one recipient from each of its 11 sites.

Rodney McQueen, supervisor of preventive maintenance for Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) plant maintenance division, received the NAVAIR accolade for FRCSE.

“Rodney has actively promoted a command-wide culture of mentorship,” said Darrell White, FRCSE’s executive director. “He consistently encouraged participation in speed mentoring events and panel discussions, fostering a collaborative atmosphere where knowledge-sharing is valued and created a supportive environment for growth. By championing these initiatives, Rodney has helped ensure that the spirit of continuous personal development remains a cornerstone of our command.”

To be considered for the award, mentors were nominated by peers or mentees through written submissions. Nominations highlighted how the mentor improved morale, contributed to workforce retention, and exemplified leadership, skill, and productivity.

During the ceremony, FRCSE also announced winners of its site-level mentorship recognition, the Dora Quinlan Mentor of the Year award. Named in honor of Dora Quinlan, the first mentor recognized at the command who passed away from cancer in 2016, the award celebrates outstanding personnel development and support within FRCSE.

The 2025 Dora Quinlan award recipients were Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Scott Allen from Detachment Mayport; Zayne Worley, a mechanical engineer in the facility and plant planning division; Yeoman 1st Class Jasmine Davis, from military administration department; and James Bock, FRCSE’s business development office director.

“At FRCSE, our strength lies not only in our technical expertise but in our commitment to cultivating the next generation of leaders,” said White.

About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces.