    Coast Guard set to activate Erie Islands regulated navigation area

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Jan. 26, 2026

    Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia

    313-910-1234

    DETROIT —The Coast Guard is set to activate a Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Area; specifically, a safety zone in the Lake Erie Islands, Ohio, at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

    The safety zone includes waters of Sandusky Bay and Lake Erie and extends out to the international border. It will apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated with winter conditions and vessel navigation through the area.

    Any vessels wishing to enter these areas after 8 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2026, are required to contact Sector Detroit at 833-388-8724 to request permission to enter the zone at least 72 hours in advance.

    More information on the zone can be found in the Federal Register linked below: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated- navigation-areas-and-safety-zones.

    For any inquiries, please contact Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer, at 313-910-1234.

    -USCG-

