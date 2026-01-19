USACE Regulatory Transformation Workshop draws over 150 attendees

Photo By Abby Korfhage | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville and Nashville Districts hosted a Regulatory Transformation Workshop, Jan. 13, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky, bringing together more than 150 participants who attended in person or virtually. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville and Nashville Districts hosted a Regulatory Transformation Workshop, Jan. 13, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky, bringing together more than 150 participants who attended in person or virtually.

The workshop highlighted the mission of the USACE Regulatory Program, which is protecting the nation’s aquatic resources and navigation while supporting reasonable, responsible development. “The Corps’ Regulatory Program is about balance--protecting our nation’s aquatic resources and navigation while supporting reasonable, responsible development,” said USACE Louisville District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Adam Cartier in his opening remarks. “Transformation doesn’t happen in isolation, it requires listening, learning, and adapting.”

The event provided partners, stakeholders, and members of the public an opportunity to learn more about the Regulatory Program and engage directly with regulatory leadership and staff.

Workshop sessions covered key aspects of the Regulatory Program, including the permit application process, regulatory review, jurisdiction, mitigation, endangered species considerations, and Section 408, while offering opportunities to connect directly with USACE regulatory experts.

Throughout the day, attendees participated in discussions and question-and-answer sessions with regulatory staff and leadership.

“Open dialogue with our partners and stakeholders is essential to strengthening the Regulatory Program,” leadership emphasized, reinforcing the Corps’ commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement in service to the American people.

The Regulatory Transformation Workshop reflects USACE’s ongoing efforts to engage stakeholders, enhance understanding of regulatory processes, and improve delivery of the Regulatory Program across the enterprise.