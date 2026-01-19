(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Admiral Paparo visits USS Cincinnati with Cambodian Defense Officials

    CAMBODIA

    01.26.2026

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Admiral Paparo visits USS Cincinnati with Cambodian Defense Officials
    REAM NAVAL BASE, Cambodia - Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command visited ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), Jan. 26, 2026.

    Admiral Paparo hosted the Cambodian Minister of National Defence, General Tea Seiha, and Royal Cambodia Armed Forces Chief of Defense, General Vong Pisen, aboard Cincinnati for discussions on the U.S.-Cambodian defense relationship and other matters in the bilateral relationship. This visit demonstrates the deepening cooperation and expanding friendship between the U.S. and Royal Cambodian navies. Cambodia and the United States work shoulder-to-shoulder to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    As we mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, we reflect not only on our ideals, but also on the enduring role of diplomacy in shaping our nation’s journey and global impact. This visit is a testament to our long-standing partnership with Cambodia and our shared vision for the future. Cincinnati’s visit also follows Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah’s (LCS 28) port visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia in December 2024.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

