Stronger Together: Swamp Fox Diamond Corps boosts readiness and teamwork

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Devin Kimsey, a contracting superintendent assigned to the 169th MIssion Support Group, South Carolina Air National Guard, participates in a group workout as part of the Diamond Corps Bootcamp during drill weekend at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 10, 2026. The program develops physically and mentally resilient leaders while promoting holistic fitness and accountability. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Manley McKinley, a first sergeant assigned to the 169th Mission Support Group, has launched a new physical training initiative designed to strengthen readiness, leadership, and accountability across the South Carolina Air National Guard.

The program, known as the Swamp Fox Diamond Corps, was created in response to new Air Force physical fitness standards and the limited time Airmen have to complete unit training during drill weekends. The initiative is providing structured opportunities to maintain fitness and reinforce unit cohesion.

“With the new physical fitness standards coming this year, we felt it was the right time to lead a group workout,” McKinley said. “It gives Airmen time on the schedule to show up and be accountable, not just to themselves, but to the people beside them.”

The mission of the Swamp Fox Diamond Corps is to forge physically and mentally resilient leaders while fostering a culture of holistic fitness and accountability. McKinley said group training eliminates barriers that often prevent individuals from pushing themselves when working out alone.

“In a group workout, your teammates keep you honest,” McKinley said. “It’s easier to push through when others are counting on you.”

Sessions are held during drill weekends at 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 6:00 a.m. on Sundays and are open to Airmen of all fitness levels. The workouts focus on calisthenics and cardio, including pushups, jumping jacks, burpees, and running.

“The workouts don’t get easier — you get stronger,” McKinley said.

The program is also designed to build leadership. As the Diamond Corps grows, Airmen are given opportunities to lead sessions and bring forward new ideas, helping develop future leaders across the wing.

Leaders participate alongside the group rather than directing from the sidelines.

McKinley said the initiative also strengthens connections between squadrons by bringing together Airmen who might not normally work side by side. Training together helps reinforce the Guard’s culture of teamwork and resilience.

The Swamp Fox Diamond Corps supports the South Carolina Air National Guard’s broader mission to remain ready for both state and federal operations. Whether responding to natural disasters, supporting overseas deployments or defending our airspace, SCANG Airmen are expected to be physically and mentally prepared.

That focus on readiness aligns with national defense priorities. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently emphasized that strength is the foundation of peace.

“Our number one job is to be strong so that we can prevent war in the first place,” Hegseth said. “It’s called peace through strength.”

For McKinley, the Diamond Corps is one way to ensure Swamp Fox Airmen are prepared to answer the calls of our state and nation.

“When we train together, we build stronger Airmen and stronger teams,” McKinley said. “That’s how we stay ready.”