Cultivating growth and transformation – Ayers earns Supervisor of the Year for China Lake

Managing people can be both challenging and rewarding, but what are the qualities of a great supervisor? For those who work with Antonette Ayers, the word that comes to mind is "transformational."



Transformation is defined as a marked change, usually for the better, in appearance or character. Ayers’ work in bringing about that change is evident – and effective.



Widely regarded as a problem solver, Ayers was one of two supervisors at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division to receive the Naval Air Systems Command’s Supervisor of the Year Award for 2025. The award recognizes outstanding leadership at all levels, with candidates nominated by their own teams.



Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Commander Rear Adm. Keith Hash said the recognition reflects years of intentional leadership investment across the command.



“We’ve worked over the last five-plus years to better support our supervisors and team leads, to emphasize leadership training at every level and to hold ourselves accountable to improving our culture every day,” Hash said. “We have committed to measuring our progress through employee engagement surveys and taking action based on the feedback we receive.”



Hash said the results speak for themselves.



“It is great to see the momentum across the command and to see our supervisors recognized as best in class,” he said.



Ayers is the head of labor and employee relations at NAWCWD and has navigated significant challenges in her career.



These challenges included COVID-19, a Deferred Resignation Program, and managing uncertainty amid new executive orders.



Ayers received the 2024 Department of the Navy Civilian Human Resources & EEO Community Award for Excellence (Team Impact – Large Team) for her contributions to improving labor and employee relations across the Department of the Navy. She also earned the Patriotic Employer award for supporting a reservist employee during an active-duty deployment.



Recognized as an expert in her field, Ayers is frequently called upon by other Navy entities to provide training and guidance on various employee and labor relations topics.



Her expertise in both processes and people shows in the data. Her team outperformed both NAWCWD and national benchmarks in the fiscal year 2024 Gallup survey. This success is attributed to the culture Ayers has cultivated within the department.



When asked about their supervisor, Ayers' team members have plenty to say.



“Antonette inspires and motivates us through her honesty, enthusiasm, and encouragement,” said Human Resources Assistant Oliva McGuire.



McGuire recalled last October, when a personal emergency arose, Ayers immediately stepped in to coordinate and cover McGuire’s work so she could focus on healing without the added stress of work.



Good supervisors prioritize their team's well-being, and Ayers does this with unconditional support and calm reassurance. “That kindness made a profound difference in my healing process,” McGuire said.



Ayers firmly believes growth happens outside of comfort zones. “At the end of the day, she wants us all to succeed,” said team member Krysti Kapturkiewicz.



And “all,” for Ayers, expands beyond her local team.



“Working in Human Capital, specifically in Labor and Employee Relations, means I get to be at the heart of supporting our workforce,” she said. “When I guide an employee or a leader through a challenge, I know I'm not just helping one person; I'm strengthening the positive culture that allows our entire mission to succeed.”



Those who nominated Ayers stress that she models fairness and integrity in every interaction. She manages her team with a calm and objective approach, especially in difficult situations.



“I believe that leading by example is the foundation of everything. If a team sees that you are genuine and that you operate with integrity, you earn their trust. Without that trust, it’s hard to succeed,” Ayers said.



She does this by focusing on three key areas:vision, communication, and empowerment.



“A vision is useless if it isn't communicated well,” Ayers said. “For me, that means actively listening to my team, being clear about my expectations, and providing consistent feedback. Then, the most important part is empowering them to take ownership, make decisions, and find ways to improve their work.”



Ayers also strives to create an environment where employees know they can approach her with any issue, no matter how small, and will be met with empathy and support. Her leadership promotes a culture where every team member feels they belong and can thrive, ensuring that all perspectives are acknowledged and respected.



McGuire summed it up simply. “Even when the world feels heavy or uncertain, she ensures that our workplace remains a safe and supportive space.”



Ayers has also mentored employees from other departments, helping them develop their careers and teaching them the essentials of leadership. Taking cues from 36 years of excellent mentors who encouraged her to chase stretch goals, navigate complexity, and lead with compassion.



She said it’s the “lightbulb” moments that most excites her as a supervisor.



“My favorite part is seeing the moment an employee's potential is unlocked,” Ayers said. “ There's nothing more rewarding than watching someone on my team master a skill they've been working on or take the lead on a project for the first time and just shine. That moment where you see their confidence click into place.”



Dana Hyatt, director of NAWCWD’s Human Capital Group, has worked with Ayers for several years. Hyatt says one of the most important qualities in human resources is remaining calm amid what can feel like chaos at times. “Antonette is the calm in the storm and helps navigate others through difficult situations,” Hyatt said.



Summing up Ayers in one sentence, Hyatt replied: “She’s fantastic!”