‘Old Tar’ Designation Passes to Naval Information Forces, Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper

Naval Information Forces, Force Master Chief (ESWS/EAWS/EIWS/FMF) Augustine Cooper, is recognized as the 'Old Tar' recipient at the Surface Navy Association's (SNA) 38th Symposium in Arlington, Va. Force Master Chief Cooper received the trophy from the previous recipient, MCPON James Honea (retired). The 'Old Tar' award recognizes the senior qualified Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) in the Navy. The original purpose of ESWS was to enhance the warfighting capabilities and survivability of naval surface forces. The program ensures that enlisted Sailors possess a comprehensive understanding of shipboard operations beyond their specific ratings. This includes proficiency in damage control, engineering, deck, combat systems, and navigation.

The Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th Symposium recognized the ‘Old Tar’ award to honor the senior qualified Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) in Arlington, Va., Jan.15. Since 1998, the award has been presented to the Sailor who is the earliest recipient of the ESWS designator in the Navy. This year, that designation went to Naval Information Forces, Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper.

The word ‘Tar’ is traditionally used as slang for a Sailor. Some say the word is short for tarpaulins that Sailors used to keep things dry; others say it's for the tar they used to grease their long hair, keeping it out of the rigging. While many disagree on the origin of the term, it is widely known that an ‘Old Tar’ is an experienced mariner.

“I was excited and honored to be recognized as the Old Tar during the 2026 SNA’s National Symposium,” Cooper said. “It was also an honor relieving a legend, MCPON James Honea.”

In 1979, when ESWS was originally introduced, it was a qualification that set Sailors apart. It was required to be an E-5 to even begin the program, and it was not incorporated into the normal workday.

“When I got my ESWS in September 1994, I was an undesignated Seaman attached to the USS Camden (AOE 2), and the program had only been around for fifteen years,” Cooper said. Cooper’s warfare pins in chronological order of qualification are ESWS/EAWS/EIWS/FMF.

Over the years, the ESWS program has evolved, and Cooper recalls how very different it was in 1994. “The qualification is now a journeyman-level qualification focused on elite performance and all-domain lethality. It prioritizes quality over quantity and will continue to evolve to ensure we maintain our warfighting advantage,” Cooper said.

Cooper explained that the ESWS was not a required warfare program when he qualified for his. The ‘Old Tar’ designation is an example of the Navy's rich history and heritage, a testament to the dedication and experience of its most senior enlisted Sailors.

To Cooper, the pride in being named ‘Old Tar’ first means “I’m old, but more significantly, it’s an honor to hold the title, especially as the Force Master Chief of Naval Information Forces. It’s a symbolic link between how the Surface Navy and Information Warfare have evolved. The Navy views Information Warfare as a warfighting imperative, on a level of parity with traditional naval warfare, as evidenced by the recent stand-up of the Navy’s first Information Warfare Squadron. In 2026, being the Old Tar is no longer just about knowing the "nuts and bolts" of a ship; it is about honoring the long-standing tradition of Sailors who adapt to ensure the Navy remains the most lethal and capable force in a contested environment.”

FORCM Cooper plans to display his Old Tar trophy in his office for all Sailors to see when they walk in to have a conversation.

NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.

