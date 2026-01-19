(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Develop the Force: Altus Air Force Base’s First Term Enlisted Course Builds Mission-Ready Airmen

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The First Term Enlisted Course (FTEC) at Altus Air Force Base goes beyond a required program for Airmen arriving at their first duty station. FTEC strengthens Airmen’s readiness, leadership and connection to the base’s mission.Throughout the program, first-term Airmen participate in a variety of professional development opportunities, including briefings from the command team, interactive discussions, team-building activities, and a firsthand observation of in-flight refueling operations aboard a KC-46 Pegasus. FTEC also provides a forum for Airmen to ask questions, share experiences, and build lasting professional relationships with peers and mentors. By reinforcing Air Force core values and expectations, and the Wing’s mission, vision, and priorities, FTEC helps set the foundation for a successful and resilient career in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 10:52
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
