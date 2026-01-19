Steady in the Storm: Guardsmen Support D.C. Through Winter Weather

Photo By Billy Blankenship | Service members assigned to the National Guard move throughout Washington, D.C. to assist residents during a winter storm, Jan. 25, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Snow and icy conditions impacted travel across the District, prompting National Guard personnel to provide assistance to people in need while maintaining a visible presence in affected neighborhoods. As part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, approximately 2,500 National Guard members support local and federal partners to help maintain public safety and community resilience throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Billy Blankenship | Service members assigned to the National Guard move throughout Washington, D.C. to...... read more read more

WASHINGTON— Snow fell steadily as a military Humvee eased through Washington’s streets, tires crunching over packed ice while traffic lights reflected off slush-covered pavement. Inside the vehicle, Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, scanned a digital map, tracking patrols spread across the city as a winter storm tightened its grip.

“Slow and steady,” Doane said, watching a civilian vehicle struggle for traction nearby. “Interesting driving choices out there today.”

The storm transformed the mission almost instantly. What began as routine presence patrols in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission shifted toward life-safety priorities—mobility, visibility and helping people navigate a city slowed by snow and ice.

Across the District, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen moved deliberately through Metro stations, neighborhoods and key corridors. Some checked on patrol teams braving long shifts in freezing temperatures. Others used high-mobility vehicles to assist first responders, transport personnel and help stranded motorists clear snowbanks and regain traction.

“This is where the Guard fits naturally,” Doane said as the Humvee turned toward Union Station. “When conditions get tough, we bring mobility, manpower and discipline to support our partners and the community.”

Throughout the ride-along, Doane stopped repeatedly to speak with Guardsmen on post—asking about their gear, their feet, their food and their radios. He reminded leaders to rotate personnel inside warming areas, keep one Soldier alert at all times and watch for signs of cold-weather injuries.

“Those basic leadership things still work,” he said. “Feet, hands, communication—take care of each other, and the mission takes care of itself.”

Outside, the storm revealed a different side of the mission. Guardsmen pushed vehicles out of snowbanks, guided pedestrians through icy intersections and checked on individuals waiting in the cold. In several cases, teams coordinated with District partners to escort people to warming shelters or help them reach safe transportation.

“We’re providing a lot of mobility today,” Doane explained. “That’s really what our partners need—getting officers, firefighters and medical personnel where they need to be, and helping civilians move safely through the city.”

Inside a Metro station, Doane paused to observe Soldiers standing watch near the turnstiles. Trains continued running despite the weather, and commuters moved through what one passerby called “the safest Metro station in America right now.” The Guardsmen nodded, adjusted their posture and continued scanning the space—visible, calm and unintrusive.

“That presence matters,” Doane said. “Just being here brings the temperature down. People feel reassured.”

The winter storm did more than slow traffic—it tested systems, patience and readiness. Snow and ice complicated response times, narrowed streets and forced constant reassessment of risk. Guardsmen adapted quickly, shifting patrol routes, coordinating with law enforcement partners and prioritizing safety over speed.

“Safety is number one,” Doane reminded a team sheltering near a Metro entrance. “No reason to stand out here and freeze. We’ll get back to normal patrols when conditions allow.”

Despite the conditions, morale remained steady. Guardsmen shared hot drinks, swapped stories and laughed about snowball fights that never materialized. Civilians waved as the Humvee passed, some offering thanks, others simply relieved to see help nearby.

“I’ve gotten more waves today than I have in a long time,” Doane said. “People remember what the Guard does during storms like this.”

As the night wore on, the mission continued—quietly, steadily and without ceremony. Patrols remained in place. Vehicles stayed ready. And across the city, Guardsmen stood watch while Washington dug itself out.

“What we do is important,” Doane said as the Humvee rolled back into traffic. “But how we do it matters more. The way our Soldiers carry themselves, the way they treat people—that’s what builds trust.”

In a city shaped by movement and unpredictability, the storm underscored the Guard’s enduring role: ready when conditions worsen, visible when reassurance is needed, and committed to serving the community—no matter the weather.