Coast Guard conducts ice-breaking operations near Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay

Your browser does not support the audio element.

January 25, 2026

Lt. Josoph P. Neff

Josoph.p.neff@uscg.mil

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay (WTGB 103) will be continuing ice- breaking operations to clear a path for commercial vessels in Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay as ice continues to form on Lake Michigan.

All ice fishermen and recreational users are advised to keep a lookout and exercise extreme caution near areas where ice-breaking operations are underway.

Ice-breaking operations can weaken ice far beyond the immediate path of the vessel, creating unpredictable conditions and inconsistent ice thickness.

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is advising all those on the ice to maintain a safe distance from ice-breaking vessels and avoid areas where ice has been recently broken.

“Our top priority is the safety of everyone on the ice,” said Capt. Rhianna Macon, commander of Sector Lake Michigan. “We urge all ice fishermen to remain vigilant and avoid areas where ice- breaking operations are taking place.”

If you witness an emergency or require assistance, contact Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan on VHF Channel 16 or at 414-747-7182.

Please contact Lt. Josoph Neff, Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer, with any questions at 414-405-6436 or via email at Josoph.P.Neff@uscg.mil.

-USCG-