Where Service Meets Tradition: 303rd Cavalry Gold Spur Ceremony

Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti — In the U.S. Army Cavalry, spurs are a powerful symbol of tradition, pride, and earned belonging, marking a trooper’s acceptance into the historic Order of the Spur. Rooted in mounted-cavalry and medieval warrior customs, spurs are never decorative; they must be earned. Much like the Infantry’s Expert Infantry Badge and Combat Infantry Badge, cavalry spurs serve as visible proof that the wearer has upheld one of the Army’s oldest and most storied traditions.

Silver spurs are awarded to soldiers who complete the physically and mentally demanding Spur Ride, while gold spurs are reserved for troopers inducted through combat service with a cavalry unit.

Soldiers assigned to the 303rd Cavalry Regiment, Washington Army National Guard, were formally inducted into the Order of the Spur during a gold spur ceremony Jan. 8–9, 2026, recognizing their combat deployment to Djibouti, Africa. The ceremony symbolized their acceptance into the enduring cavalry brotherhood. The unit’s mission focuses on base defense operations against air and ground threats in the region in support of Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa.

Staff Sgt. Zachary Hendricks, a squad leader, said receiving his first set of gold spurs marked a meaningful milestone in his cavalry career.

“A lot of soldiers take pride in what the spurs represent and what they show about where you’ve been and what you’ve done,” said Hendricks.

Staff Sgt. Alvin Probby, a platoon sergeant who first earned gold spurs in Iraq in 2005, said the honor reflects both personal history and military legacy.

“My family has served in almost every war since World War I,” Probby said. “Earning gold spurs meant I was part of that combat legacy, and as a cavalryman, that carries a lot of pride.”

Probby added that as an African American soldier, the spurs make him feel connected to the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments. For junior soldiers, the ceremony marked an early milestone. Pfc. Kenneth Schultz said earning gold spurs early in his career strengthened his sense of belonging within the cavalry community.

“Not everyone gets this opportunity anymore,” Schultz said. “With cavalry downsizing, fewer soldiers will earn gold spurs. This is a great start to my career.”

Schultz hopes to one day earn silver spurs through a Spur Ride, a grueling test of cavalry knowledge, weapons proficiency, leadership, and physical endurance. Unit leaders emphasized that spurs are more than ceremonial items; they raise expectations and reinforce responsibility.

“When soldiers earn their spurs, they’re expected to hold themselves to a higher standard,” said Capt. Alfred Cane, a troop commander. “It motivates them to work harder and take greater pride in what they do.”

Cane noted that the ceremony’s significance was elevated by the engagement of key Washington National Guard leaders. The presence of senior leadership downrange offers opportunities of critical mentorship which is a much needed element while serving in an austere environment and highlights the importance of CJTF–HOA’s mission.

Soldiers that hold both gold and silver spurs are referred to as ‘Master Spur Holders.’ 1st Sgt. Caleb Bryan, who earned his silver spurs in 2007 and received his gold spurs in 2008 holds the title. Bryan has helped facilitate multiple Spur Rides and said he takes pride in seeing soldiers strive to earn their spurs. Watching the young soldiers in his unit remain “hungry for tradition,” he added, reinforces the importance of preserving the cavalry’s legacy.

Capt. Ransom Holland, commander of Bravo Troop, said the tradition strengthens both morale and professional identity.

“The spurs are symbolic of who we are as cavalrymen,” Holland said. “They remind our soldiers that reconnaissance matters, that our mission matters, and that they are part of something bigger than themselves.”

Holland said the ceremony came at a critical point late in the deployment, when morale can begin to wane. Since receiving their spurs, he noted, the troops’ energy and motivation have been visibly renewed.

As the unit approaches the final phase of its deployment, leaders said the ceremony reinforced unity, pride, and commitment to the cavalry’s enduring legacy.

“Reconnaissance isn’t going anywhere. Cavalry tradition still matters,” Holland said.