Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution

MANAMA, Bahrain — Decommissioned Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships were safely moved as part of ongoing U.S. Navy force transition efforts in the region.





The movement evolution required detailed planning, coordination, and disciplined execution to ensure the safe transport of the vessels. Mission partners worked together to maintain operational standards, prioritize safety, and ensure accountability throughout each phase of the evolution.



These efforts support continued fleet readiness and responsible transition of legacy platforms, while sustaining operational momentum and mission effectiveness across the maritime

