Fort McCoy Garrison, tenant organizations gather for January postwide engagement

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and representatives from garrison and tenant organizations gather for the Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting on Jan. 20, 2026, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

Dozens of representatives of Fort McCoy Garrison staff as well as personnel with installation tenant organizations gathered Jan. 20 in McCoy’s Community Center for a special postwide meeting.



The Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting is an important opportunity for all who attend, garrison officials said.



Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder, who took over as deputy commander in July 2025, led the meeting. Also attending from the garrison leadership team was Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major.



The meeting is an opportunity for open dialogue and discussion between the garrison staff and tenant organization partners, Holder said during the meeting.



Holder welcomed everyone to the forum. Riddle then followed, explaining some of the latest news and information with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy.



Also speaking throughout the meeting there were people from Fort McCoy Garrison directorates, such as the Directorate of Emergency Services; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Directorate of Public Works; and Directorate of Human Resources.



Garrison special staff represented included the Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office; Public Affairs Office; Installation Safety Office; Installation Legal Office; U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company; and more.



Tenant organizations present included the 88th Readiness Division, Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance; Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Medical; Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy; Wisconsin Military Academy; Wisconsin State Patrol Academy; Wisconsin Challenge Academy; and more.



In past years, the meeting was conducted in different ways, including a round-robin format where interaction between all attendees was encouraged. The current format was updated as every attendee from the different organizations took time to share news and information about their organization.



During the meeting, for example, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun discussed on-post construction projects that are planned or ongoing.



“We’re going to do a replacement of our air traffic control tower,” Haun said. “It’s a pretty big project for us because they’re actually going to have to construct a separate temporary tower in order to actually do all the work in the main tower. So, it’s like a $6 million project, probably about a year long. So, it’ll just be a lot more work down at the airfield if you come down off of County Road A and you head up Quarry Hill Road. You’ll see some more work down at the airfield this next summer. They’re going to do a runway repaving as well … on the main runway, the east-west runway.”



Haun also said Bridge 4, that goes to the State Patrol Academy and the Wisconsin Military Academy (WMA) on the cantonment area, is going to be replaced in 2026.



“That is going to get a complete replacement probably starting this winter and going through the summer,” Haun said. “So, right now we’re going to be putting a temporary fence up around that area of the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy and WMA, and the gate there, Gate 15, will be locked open for those people to (use). So, if you do need to get to WMA or State Patrol Academy, you’ll have to go outside the gate, and then come back in that way instead because you will not be able to get across the bridge.”



Haun added another bridge replacement will also take place down by Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground.



“The big one is down at the campground,” Haun said. “Ao if you ever go out to the campground, we have an old Bailey Bridge that’s in a failing condition right now. It's actually a pretty cool bridge, but it’s going to get a complete replacement, and it’ll be much safer than what we’ve had in the past as well.”



The next Fort McCoy Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting is planned for this fall, although an exact date hasn’t yet been set.



