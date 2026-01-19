(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    131st Bomb Wing announces Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Story by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing announced its Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

    The annual award program honors the hard work and professionalism of Airmen and civilians across the United States Air Force.

    “The past year brought our wing historic challenges, and our 131st Airmen rose to meet them at every step,” said Col. Matthew Howard, 131st Bomb Wing commander. “Missouri Guardsmen answered the call to defeat and deter our nation’s adversaries, and succeed in complex, dynamic exercises. These outstanding individuals exemplify the integrity, service, and excellence that our wing brings to the mission every day, defending our state and nation.”

    The honorees, hailing from across the wing’s more than 1200 Airmen and civilians serving at both Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station in St. Louis and Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, are:

    • Junior Enlisted Airman of the Year: Staff Sgt. Eliza Cameron, 131st Mission Support Group
    • Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Matthew Escalera, 131st Mission Support Group
    • Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Robert Thomas. 131st Mission Support Group
    • First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Jacob Noel, 131st Mission Support Group
    • Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Christopher Gemsky, 131st Operations Group
    • Field Grade Officer of the Year: Major Erik Leitzel, 131st Operations Group
    • Civilian of the Year: Mr. Ryan McMillen, 131st Mission Support Group

    Cameron was additionally announced as a winner in the state level competition, and will advance to the regional level, with results expected to be announced later this Spring. Winners in the state level officer and civilian categories are slated to be announced in February.

    The 131st Bomb Wing has defended the nation and the state of Missouri since federal recognition in 1923. It is a total force partner in the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber mission at Whiteman Air Force Base and responsible for air operations command and control support for combatant commanders around the globe from Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station in St. Louis.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

