NMCSD Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists: Ready for the Hospital and the High Seas

Photo By Seaman Jason Afable | U.S. Navy Lt. Melissa Belle, certified registered nurse anesthetist, monitors and resuscitates an active duty service member during an orthopedic surgical procedure to restore the service member to a deployable status at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Jan. 23. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – At Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are a vital component of the hospital's surgical services, providing exceptional anesthetic care to patients for a wide array of procedures. But their role extends far beyond the traditional hospital walls. These highly skilled medical professionals are also at the forefront of expeditionary Navy Medicine, ensuring that Sailors and Marines receive critical care in any environment.

CRNAs are advanced practice registered nurses who play a crucial role in all stages of surgery. They are responsible for administering anesthesia, monitoring the patient’s vital signs during the procedure, and overseeing their recovery. This requires a deep understanding of pharmacology, physiology, and critical care.

"CRNAs provide anesthetics to patients for every type of surgery or procedure," said Director of Nursing Services at NMCSD, Capt. Richard Pozniak. "Their expertise is not only essential for our daily operations here at the hospital but is absolutely critical to our expeditionary medical capabilities. When our service members are deployed, they need to know that they have the best possible medical care available, and our CRNAs are a key part of that promise."

That expeditionary role is a point of pride for Navy CRNAs. They are an integral part of Fleet Surgical Teams and Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Systems, deploying on ships and to remote locations around the world. In these austere environments, they must be adaptable and resourceful, providing life-saving care with limited resources.

"Being a Navy CRNA is an incredibly rewarding experience," said newly-minted CRNA Lt. Kylie Rodgers. "Whether we are in the operating room here at NMCSD or deployed on a ship, our focus is always on the patient. We have a sacred trust with our fellow Sailors and Marines, and we are committed to providing them with the highest quality of care, no matter the circumstances."

The dedication of NMCSD's CRNAs ensures that the facility is a leader in patient care and that the Navy's medical forces are ready to answer the call, wherever and whenever it may come. Their unique skills and unwavering commitment are a testament to the strength and resilience of Navy Medicine.

The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.