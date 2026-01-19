First Sergeants Symposium builds future shirts at Keesler Your browser does not support the audio element.

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Keesler hosted a First Sergeants Symposium Jan. 20-23, 2026, offering technical and master sergeants a condensed, three-day version of the First Sergeant Academy.



Special Agent Dillon Bunch, additional duty first sergeant and symposium coordinator, said the purpose of this event is to help train and prepare interested NCOs for the roles and responsibilities of a first sergeant.



The curriculum included classroom instruction, legal and counseling fundamentals, and culminated in hands-on role play scenarios designed to expose attendees to complex situations such as domestic violence or sexual assault.



“We put them through hands-on scenarios, so if there’s something they haven’t experienced, they can see how we handle those one off things,” said Master Sgt. Tiffany Bard, Keesler Medical Center first sergeant. The training also introduced participants to helping agencies such as the legal office and the Office of Special Investigations to allow participants a better understanding of investigative processes and reporting procedures to ensure appropriate support for victims.



Communication with senior leaders was a recurring theme. “A big one is being able to communicate with senior leaders, especially for those who may not have had experience engaging with a command triad" Teachout said, referring to panels with chiefs and commanders.



Teachout also shared that the role is unpredictable, often requiring first sergeants to move quickly from positive events like award ceremonies to critical situations such as a death in the unit.



Attendees interacted with experienced first sergeants throughout the event, during briefings, training scenarios, meals and the graduation, to hear a range of real-world perspectives.



Organizers said they want participants to leave with a realistic understanding of the role, and also understand they have a network to call for guidance. “Any one of our teammates is a text or phone call away,” said Bard.



For those who decide to pursue a first sergeant assignment, applications are submitted through myVector. “They can apply through myVector, and they’ll get a notification if they’ve been released from their career field to start following the steps to submit their package,” Teachout said, adding that releases now occur monthly rather than twice a year.



For more information on the development duties process visit: [https://www.keesler.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4383349/new-developmental-duty-process-expands-opportunities-for-keesler-airmen/](https://www.keesler.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4383349/new-developmental-duty-process-expands-opportunities-for-keesler-airmen/)