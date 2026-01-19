Leaders, experts convene at AFIT to accelerate Air Force's digital future

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Adrianna Blenkush, a systems engineering master’s student at the Air Force Institute of Technology, presents her research on AI-driven multi-agent architectures for automated model-based systems engineering during the Digital Materiel Management (DMM) Symposium Jan. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The DMM Symposium returned to the Air Force Institute of Technology, bringing together military leaders, industry experts, and academics to accelerate the adoption of Digital Materiel Management principles across the Department of the Air Force. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) hosted the 2nd Annual Digital Materiel Management (DMM) Symposium, bringing together military leaders, industry experts and academics, Jan. 21-22, 2026.

The event, hosted by AFIT's Digital Innovation and Integration Center of Excellence (DIICE), focused on advancing DMM principles and practices across the Department of the Air Force.

This year's symposium saw a significant increase in participation, with more than 200 in-person and virtual attendees.. This growth highlights the rising momentum and importance of the DMM initiative within the defense community.

"This was the brainchild of the previous director, who felt we needed a place where people can come and share and learn," said Col. Ian Slaznik, DIICE Director. "We started small last year with about 122 people, and the growth this year shows we're pursuing the right topics for our community."

The two-day event kicked off with remarks from Slaznik, followed by digital-focused breakout sessions. The agenda was structured into two dynamic tracks covering a wide range of topics from technical workshops to leadership-focused panels. Panels explored critical topics such as "Functional Integration in DMM," "Accelerating Test," and "Driving Culture Change and Adoption in DMM."

For those new to the concept, Slaznik explained DMM as a shift from traditional, document-heavy processes to a model-based approach.

"We're able to capture not just the details of a system, but also the decisions that were made and the data that comes with different aspects of that system," he said.

This modern approach enables greater collaboration and iteration, moving away from slower, linear "waterfall" methods.

"The hope is that we get better outcomes based on the way that we do this and the way that we share information," Slaznik added.

1st Lt. Adrianna Blenkush, a systems engineering master’s student at AFIT, presented her research on AI-driven multi-agent architectures for automated model-based systems engineering during the DMM Symposium.

“I think it’s rewarding to see how my research can be applicable to the broader Air Force and our partners,” Blenkush said. “Briefing at the symposium allowed me to see that the work I’ve been focused on has real-world relevance.”

The symposium is a key initiative of DIICE, established in October 2023 and sponsored by Air Force Materiel Command. The center's mission is to generate digital solutions that accelerate capability delivery across the materiel lifecycle.

By fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, the 2nd Annual DMM Symposium successfully advanced dialogue on digital transformation. The event underscored the Air Force's commitment to innovation and readiness in an ever-evolving landscape.

Learn more about the AFIT Digital Innovation and Integration Center of Excellence at https://www.afit.edu/DIICE/.