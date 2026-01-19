Fires Center of Excellence Welcomes Flynn, Bids Farewell to Sartain During Change of Responsibility

Photo By Chris Gardner | Command Sgt. Maj. Robert “Rob” Flynn (left), incoming command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence, Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Costello (center), commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil H. Sartain (right), outgoing command sergeant major, stand at attention following the passing of the unit colors during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Kerwin Auditorium on Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo by Sara Mazzo) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — Under the lights of Kerwin Auditorium, the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence marked a change in its senior enlisted leadership Jan. 22, 2026, as Command Sgt. Maj. Neil H. Sartain relinquished responsibility and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert “Rob” Flynn assumed the role during a Change of Responsibility ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Costello, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.

Moved up on short notice, the ceremony followed the Army’s time-honored tradition of passing the unit’s colors, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility, trust and stewardship from one command sergeant major to the next. “Passing the colors is a little sentimental for me because it’s not the first time Command Sgt. Maj. Sartain and I have done this together,” Costello said. He said the moment brought back memories of serving as a command team in Japan, where they carried out the same tradition alongside 1st Sgt. Matthew Crane, who participated in the ceremony at Fort Sill.

Costello praised Sartain, who has served as the Fires Center of Excellence command sergeant major since January 2023, for what he called “extraordinary leadership, vision and commitment” that strengthened the fires enterprise.

“Having served with you … you embody what it means to live the Army values, care for others and dedicate your life to supporting your family,” Costello said. He credited Sartain’s steady presence and “keen, insightful recommendations” during major initiatives, including modernization efforts and demanding moments that required rapid coordination across the installation.

Costello also emphasized what Sartain’s leadership meant to the installation’s daily mission of training and readiness.

“During his time at the FCoE, the command graduated more than 30,000 Soldiers,” Costello said, noting the impact on Army readiness while preserving training standards and values.

Before the formal transfer of responsibility, the Fires Center community paused to recognize service that often happens out of view, honoring Sartain’s wife, Paula Sartain, for her contributions to Soldiers and Families across Fort Sill and beyond.

“We want to take a few minutes to say thank you … mostly to Mrs. Paula,” Costello said during a recognition segment. “Because, as every Soldier knows, it’s the folks behind the scenes that do all the work.”

Paula Sartain received multiple recognitions highlighting her support to the Fort Sill community, including a Meritorious Public Service Medal citation that credited her “dedicated service and unselfish contribution of her time, energy and talents” and said her impact would “make a lasting impact for years to come.”

In brief remarks, Paula Sartain thanked the community she and her family came to know during their time at Fort Sill.

“I just want to say thank you to the community for embracing us,” she said. “It was a joy for me … so a shout out to the Child and Youth Services community. I loved my job. … It’s been a wonderful time here at Fort Sill.”

Costello later highlighted the personal investment behind those recognitions, noting Paula Sartain’s involvement in spouse engagements, unit events and the day-to-day encouragement that rarely makes a program.

“Paula, you have supported not only our Soldiers and Families here at Fort Sill, but thousands of family members across countless installations,” Costello said.

When Sartain took the microphone, he described the day as a mix of pride and gratitude, reflecting on the teammates and partners who shaped his final assignment.

“Today is an extremely bittersweet day for Paula and me,” he said. “These past three years have easily been some of the best times we have had … due to the great teammates, friends and partners that we’ve had the luxury of working with each and every day.”

He also made clear that, for him, the story of the assignment could not be separated from his wife’s service alongside the Army community.

“For those that know Paula, you know that she’s likely one of the friendliest people that you ever met … trust me, she’s a lot more than that,” Sartain said. “There’s times I think she’s an absolute angel.”

Sartain pointed to her years of work in Child Development Centers, where he said she helped care for Soldiers’ children while families supported the mission.

Sartain thanked Paula for standing beside him throughout their Army journey.

“Thank you for riding this last ride with me,” he said. “I can’t wait to start this next adventure with you.” As Sartain’s remarks looked back over a career of service and a final assignment he called “magical at times,” he also looked forward, offering confidence in the next command sergeant major and the direction ahead.

“Fort Sill, you’re finally getting the upgrade that you deserve,” Sartain said. “I have no doubt Rob and Sherry will now take Fort Sill to a much higher place than we ever did.”

Flynn, stepping into the role, said he intends to keep standards, leader development and the warfighter at the center of everything the Fires Center does.

“It’s truly a privilege to join this world-class team … as we continue the critical work in shaping the Army’s future artillery and air defense,” Flynn said.

He said the mission at Fort Sill is not theoretical, but central to how the Army fights.

“Our work here is not secondary. It’s not about concepts on paper,” Flynn said. “The warfighter must remain essential to everything we do.”

Flynn said he plans to develop leaders who can operate under uncertainty and maintain tactical edge, even as technology accelerates.

“We must deliberately develop leaders with the intuition to think through hard problems and fight through uncertainty,” he said. “The Army cannot afford leaders who are so reliant on technology that we lose our tactical edge.”

He also signaled an expectation of pace and accountability aligned with modernization demands.

“Modernization, transformation must accelerate,” Flynn said. “In days ahead, I look forward to meeting with each and every one of you, and how we can get tighter integration, sharper synchronization, and deliver with speed and impact.”

As the ceremony concluded with the Army Song and final honors, the message across the stage was both farewell and continuity: gratitude for a command sergeant major who left the formation stronger, and confidence in the next senior enlisted leader charged to carry the colors forward.

“Most importantly, I charge you with taking care of the Soldiers, Marines, Airmen, civilians and families of Fort Sill,” Costello told Flynn. “And I have absolute confidence you will be successful.”