Cavalier SFS opens indoor playground, improves quality-of-life for residents

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | U.S. Space Force Maj. Lauren Lauritzen, 10th Space Warning Squadron deputy commander, thanks those who helped complete the play area project during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Cavalier Space Force Station, North Dakota, Jan. 9, 2026. The play area serves as a gathering place for families and children during the winter months. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier) see less | View Image Page

CAVALIER SPACE FORCE STATION, N.D. –

The 10th Space Warning Squadron celebrated the opening of a new children’s play area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the community center Jan. 9, 2026.

The project represents a significant quality-of-life improvement at the remote installation, located approximately 75 miles North of Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota.

The 10th SWS is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, located at Buckley Space Force Station, Colorado. The Guardians and Airmen at Cavalier SFS maintain and operate the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System, abbreviated as PARCS, that continuously monitors for sea-launched and intercontinental ballistic missiles launched towards North America and collects Launch and Predicted Impact Data, referred to as missile warning data.

The PARCS also provides data for space launches and orbiting objects as a collateral sensor for the Space Surveillance Network.

Cavalier SFS maintains a small footprint of amenities and personnel who aid in maintaining Space Domain Awareness and provide critical information for North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Strategic Command and regional combatant commanders to defend the homeland.

“The new indoor playground is more than just a recreational facility; it’s a vital asset to the community,” said U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Noah Buckley, crew chief for the 10th SWS. “This new facility offers a safe, warm and stimulating environment where children can burn off energy year-round. This is particularly important for the well-being of families stationed at this remote, but critical installation.”

According to Higgin, services director for the 10th SWS, the idea for the play area had been in development for nearly a decade before construction began.

“I want to say it was right around 2017,” Higgin said. “That’s when the ball started rolling.”

After the removal of an older structure, construction started in the fall of 2025 and was completed in approximately two months. Higgin noted that the community center serves as the heart of the installation, making it an ideal space designed specifically for children.

“The community center is kind of the nucleus of the whole place,” he said. “Giving the kids an outlet (was) the grand goal.”

U.S. Space Force Maj. Lauren Lauritzen, deputy commander for the 10th SWS, emphasized how important the project has been for families stationed at Cavalier. “Since I got here in the summer of 2024, it has been very much eagerly anticipated,” Lauritzen said. She added that families were especially excited to have the play area completed before winter.

“It’s super important for kids to have a safe place to be and to play,” Lauritzen said. “It’s just that next level of facilitating. The whole station can come together and have a place to be in the community activity center.”