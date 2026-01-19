Individuals, teams recognized in USACE National Awards Ceremony

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) took time on (DATE) to recognize the achievements of many of its outstanding Civilians and Soldiers during a ceremony held at the USACE Headquarters in Washington D.C. The event, hosted by Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., USACE commanding general and 56th Chief of Engineers, honored individuals and teams throughout USACE’s many mission sets. “For every challenge, the teammates we’re here to celebrate today brought their talents and expertise to bear on solving the nation’s toughest engineering problems. They didn’t shy away from the hard things, they ran to them. answered the call,” said Graham. “These awards are a testament to the fact that each plays a key role in delivering engineering solutions that positively shape our communities and underpin our nation’s economy.” Mr. Jason Krick, Mobile District’s chief of engineering was recognized as the 2025 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year award, which recognizes the civilian employee determined to have achieved the highest overall standards of excellence as a USACE employee throughout the previous calendar year. Additionally, Pittsburgh District’s Upper Ohio Navigation Project, Montgomery Lock New River Chamber Design/Construction Project Deliver Team was recognized as the PDT of the year for their exemplary performance in delivering on commitments to stakeholders to award a construction contract for the Upper Ohio Montgomery Lock New River Chamber project. Other awardees included:

Bridge Safety Engineer of the Year Matthew R. Sosna – Philadelphia District

Hard Hat of the Year Roxanne Carlson – Sacramento District

Coastal Navigation Manager of the Year Jess Hall – Mobile District

Don Lawyer Award for Regulator of the Year David Shaeffer – South Atlantic Division

Project Manager of the Year So Lee – Far East District

Program Manager of the Year Matt Karlinchak – Norfolk District