National Guard multi-state task force completes training exercise at Fort Hood

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Troop A and C Troop, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, including liaison monitoring teams and Religious Support Team chaplains train alongside Tennessee Army National Guard Forward Support Medical Platoon (MEDEVAC), General Support Aviation Battalion aircrews and FLARNG 715th Military Police Company during civil disturbance response, leader engagements and joint air-ground operations Jan. 16, 2026, during a culminating training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas.

FORT HOOD, Texas – Soldiers assigned to Task Force Gator, a multi-state National Guard formation, completed a Culminating Training Event at Fort Hood, Texas, from Jan. 12–17, 2026, marking a key milestone in the task force’s preparation for an upcoming overseas mission.

The exercise brought together more than 500 Soldiers from maneuver, aviation, sustainment, medical, military police, intelligence, financial management, liaison, and public affairs elements to validate mission command and staff integration in a complex training environment.

“This training is really kind of the first big step along the way,” said Col. Sam Sargeant, commander of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He said the event prepared leaders and Soldiers to understand the operational environment, anticipate potential challenges, and refine how Task Force Gator operates as a cohesive formation.

Task Force Gator is composed of National Guard units from Florida, Alaska, California, Colorado, Mississippi, and Tennessee and is led by the 53rd IBCT. Participating units operated under a unified command structure, synchronizing efforts across multiple warfighting and support functions.

The CTE challenged staffs and subordinate units to manage reporting timelines, coordinate air and ground operations, conduct casualty response, and sustain operations while adapting to unfamiliar terrain and operational stressors.

“This is where we put stress on our tactics, techniques, and procedures,” said Capt. Kevon Harris, a 53rd IBCT aviation liaison officer. He said the exercise allowed aviation and ground elements from different states to integrate standards and improve coordination ahead of follow-on training and deployment.

Medical units exercised clinic operations, casualty evacuation, and mass casualty response, while engineer and sustainment elements rehearsed mobility, logistics, and infrastructure support critical to force protection and freedom of movement.

“When all the pieces just come together and everything flows the way it should, everybody just feels super proud at the end of it,” said Sgt. Ariana Fortuna, a combat medic assigned to Charlie Company, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion. She said the training reinforced team cohesion and demonstrated how individual roles contribute directly to mission success.

Following the completion of the CTE, elements of Task Force Gator will proceed to follow-on collective training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany, while other units will deploy directly overseas to support mission requirements.

“There’s nothing that makes me prouder than watching this brigade in action,” said Sargeant. “Seeing the professional growth across the formation during training like this gives me confidence in our ability to execute the mission and bring everyone home.”