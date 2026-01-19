People First: A Swamp Fox's Commitment to the Wing

In a time of uncertainty, the spirit of community and dedication shone brightly at the 169th Fighter Wing, thanks to the commitment of Dr. Nicholas Thomas, the family readiness program manager. As the 2025 government shutdown presented financial challenges for many, Dr. Thomas immediately focused on his number one priority: the people.



“My literal, number one job is my people,” Thomas said with conviction. “I take that very, very seriously.”



Putting his words into action, he proactively developed a comprehensive resource guide and established The Airman’s Pantry, a welcoming space on base providing non-perishables, diapers, and other necessities. His foresight allowed him to create a support network from day one.



“Emergencies still happen," Thomas noted. "Sometimes people need that third party that's not their family, their friends, or their spouse to help them with things."



This dedication was even more remarkable given that Dr. Thomas and his wife, Ashley, a Title 5 civilian employee, were also navigating the shutdown without an income. "When I looked at the totality of the hurt and the need, my problems became real small," Thomas reflected. "It enabled me to step up."



His efforts drew high praise from wing leadership. U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, commended Dr. Thomas for his profound impact.



“Dr. Thomas showed this wing what it means to take care of people,” said Col. Bowes. “During a difficult moment for many of our Airmen, he stepped in with solutions, compassion, and steady leadership. The Airman’s Pantry and the resources he developed became lifelines for many families. His dedication shows what it looks like when someone truly believes in taking care of people first.”



The sentiment was echoed by Col. Sean Renbarger, 169th Fighter Wing deputy commander, who emphasized the deeper value of Dr. Thomas's work.



“He built more than programs. He built trust,” said Renbarger. “In a time of uncertainty, Dr. Thomas created support our Airmen could rely on, and that matters. He met a moment of real hardship with empathy and action. His ability to see what our Airmen needed and immediately respond speaks to his character and commitment to this wing.”



For their collective strength and sacrifice, Dr. Thomas, his wife, and their son were named the 2025 Family of the Year for the 169th Fighter Wing. The Airman’s Pantry has since helped over 200 individuals, and Dr. Thomas continues his mission as government operations have returned to normal.



"When you show up and do what your nation asks of you, you have earned benefits through your service," he said. "I want to see as many members on this installation as possible take advantage of some of those things."



More information about the services offered by Dr. Thomas and the Airman and Family Readiness office can be found on the[South Carolina National Guard Family Programs website](https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Programs-Benefits/Family-Programs/Family-Readiness-Specialists-SFRS-AFR-/).

