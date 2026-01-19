DT&F earns new flight chief

Photo By Senior Airman Benjamin Cowles | Master Sgt. Ivy Richardson, 434th Air Refueling Wing Development and Training Flight chief, poses with two DT&F trainees, Dec. 6, 2026, at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. The Development and Training Flight is responsible for ensuring Grissom’s newest team members are prepared for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Benjamin Cowles.) see less | View Image Page

Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. --The trainees with the 434th Air Refueling Wing Development and Training Flight are marching forward with a new leader at the front.

Master Sgt. Ivy Richardson has taken on the responsibility of preparing Grissom’s newest Airmen as the D&TF chief.

The D&TF plays a critical role in shaping the future of our Airmen, by creating a lasting foundation that prepares them for not only Basic Military Training, but for the entire duration of their careers.

During their time in the DT&F, the trainees are taught everything from rank structure to Air Force history, and every now and then receive a flight on one of Grissom’s KC-135R Stratotankers.

“The Development and Training Flight is a wonderful program that helps our newly enlisted trainees prepare for basic training,” said Richardson. “There’s an opportunity for them to learn the basics before they even get to basic training, so it puts them ahead in the game.”

Richardson, was drawn to her current role because of the lasting impact the D&TF had on her own career.

“I was a part of the Development and Training Flight when I first enlisted, and it did help prepare me for basic training and [technical] school. I met people in the program that are still my friends today,” said Richardson. “I wanted to give back and hopefully have the same effect on these new trainees that my flight chief had on me.”

Shortly after reciting the Oath of Enlistment, the trainees begin reporting to the D&TF during the Unit Training Assemblies and do so until it is time for them to ship out to BMT, and Richardson is with them every step of the way.

“We drive them down to the airport,” said Richardson. “They’re full of questions, and we’re with them when they start to get a little anxious. We check them in at the airport, see them off at their gate and wish them well.”

The D&TF currently has between 50 to 60 recruits, but those are small numbers compared to what she’s used to.

Prior to taking on this role, Richardson served in what she described as a dual-headed position. She worked for both the 434th Mission Support Group Commander support staff, and in the manpower, personnel and services division for Fifteenth Air Force, headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, where she supported approximately 47,000 personnel.

When asked what she hopes to accomplish while in this role, she simply said that she would like to help the recruits have an even better experience than she’s had.

“I want them to be better than me,” she said.