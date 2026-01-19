(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Southwest Awards Contract to Repair Warehouses in Bandiana, Australia

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Story by KristaK Cummins 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific

    NAVFAC Southwest Awards Contract to Repair Warehouses in Bandiana, Australia
    SAN DIEGO — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded today a $8,442,638 million task order contract to Icon SI (AUST) Pty Ltd. of Victoria, Australia for facility enhancements at Albury Wodonga Military Area in North Bandiana, Australia.

    The task order includes options for the renovation of three additional warehouses, along with options to outfit the warehouses with furniture, fixtures, and equipment for a total cumulative value of $30,358,960. The refurbishments will include new roofing, siding, and insulation, the construction of office spaces and restrooms, upgrading fire suppression systems and electrical power, and other activities that will make the buildings suitable for use.

    “This renovation exemplifies the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Australia, blending respect for the historic role the warehouses played during World War II with a shared commitment to modernizing critical infrastructure to support U.S. Army and Marine Corps long term equipment storage for training exercises in Australia and within the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) theater,” said NAVFAC Southwest Pacific Deterrence Initiative Program Manager Earl Estrella.

    Work will be performed in North Bandiana, Australia with an expected completion date in August 2027.
    This project falls under the U.S. Force Posture Initiative (USFPI), which aims to demonstrate the strength and commitment of the US-Australia alliance, enhance deterrence, and promote regional stability and security.
    The procurement for this project was swift and utilized an Indo-Pacific multiple award construction contract vehicle to promote competition and success. The project marks another construction milestone for the USFPI and Australia team.

    NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in the Southwest region and in various locations within the INDOPACOM theater to include Southern Australia.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 13:10
    Story ID: 556649
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Awards Contract to Repair Warehouses in Bandiana, Australia, by KristaK Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version