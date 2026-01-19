NAVFAC Southwest Awards Contract to Repair Warehouses in Bandiana, Australia Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN DIEGO — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded today a $8,442,638 million task order contract to Icon SI (AUST) Pty Ltd. of Victoria, Australia for facility enhancements at Albury Wodonga Military Area in North Bandiana, Australia.



The task order includes options for the renovation of three additional warehouses, along with options to outfit the warehouses with furniture, fixtures, and equipment for a total cumulative value of $30,358,960. The refurbishments will include new roofing, siding, and insulation, the construction of office spaces and restrooms, upgrading fire suppression systems and electrical power, and other activities that will make the buildings suitable for use.



“This renovation exemplifies the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Australia, blending respect for the historic role the warehouses played during World War II with a shared commitment to modernizing critical infrastructure to support U.S. Army and Marine Corps long term equipment storage for training exercises in Australia and within the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) theater,” said NAVFAC Southwest Pacific Deterrence Initiative Program Manager Earl Estrella.



Work will be performed in North Bandiana, Australia with an expected completion date in August 2027.

This project falls under the U.S. Force Posture Initiative (USFPI), which aims to demonstrate the strength and commitment of the US-Australia alliance, enhance deterrence, and promote regional stability and security.

The procurement for this project was swift and utilized an Indo-Pacific multiple award construction contract vehicle to promote competition and success. The project marks another construction milestone for the USFPI and Australia team.



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in the Southwest region and in various locations within the INDOPACOM theater to include Southern Australia.