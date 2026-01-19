Down But Not Out

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C.—The road to becoming a Marine has been long for U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bienvenue Niyonkuru, as he steps on the Peatross Parade Deck to graduate from training at MCRD Parris Island, Jan. 23, 2026. Niyonkuru is a Marine in the Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion; however, it is not his first time in training. On January 28th, 2025, Niyonkuru began training in Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, where he trained as a recruit for two weeks. During the second week of training, Niyonkuru was called into medical, where a problem on his record led to him being dropped from training. Although he couldn’t continue training, Niyonkuru was encouraged to return and become a Marine. “During my six months when I was at home, all I could think about was just being on this island, and as weird as it feels, I missed getting yelled at,” said Niyonkuru. While at home, Niyonkuru visited doctors to see if the problem with his medical record could be fixed. The doctor discovered that the record was a mistake by a previous doctor, and it was corrected, clearing Niyonkuru to return to training. While waiting to return to Parris Island, Niyonkuru worked a job, started a lawn-mowing business, and continued educating himself to be better prepared to resume training. As Marine Week events took place in different cities to mark the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, Niyonkuru saw it as a good opportunity to engage with Marines and educate himself before shipping back to training. Marine Weeks are community relations events held by the Corps to educate and reinforce connections between the military and civilians. The events feature static displays of military equipment and of Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. “One day I was like ‘I’m going to go’ so I hopped in my truck, drove to New York and helped out with the events, helped set up, and I tried to learn from the officers and the enlisted there,” said Niyonkuru, “After I figured out the schedule, I just kept driving from city to state.” As he travelled from Marine Week to Marine Week, Niyonkuru reached the one in Atlanta. During that Marine Week, he met Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, the commanding general of MCRD Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region, and Sgt. Maj. Paul Forde, the sergeant major of MCRD Parris Island and the ERR. Niyonkuru asked Sgt. Maj. Ruiz for advice, and learned about how he made it through his career to get where he is now. The advice helped motivate him to make it through recruit training. “That encouraged me. It wasn’t even that they were higher-ups, it was how much it inspired me that they knew their job well, and they were professional,” said Niyonkuru. In October 2025, Niyonkuru set foot on the Yellow Footprints once again and completed all 13 weeks of training as the guide, the recruit leader, of platoon 2006. “I wouldn’t be here without the people who invested in me,” said Niyonkuru. “I like to give thanks to Sgt. Maj. Forde, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz, Brig. Gen. Williamson, my mom, and all the people who have supported me because I recognize that the only reason I’m where I am right now is because of them.” -30-