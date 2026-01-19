109th Airlift Wing opens Unity Market to serve members in need

Photo By Jaclyn Lyons | The 109th Airlift Wing resiliency team recently led in the creation of the Unity Market on base. It is a one stop shop where service members can walk through the market and select items they need, ranging from fresh produce and pantry staples to diapers, toiletries and cleaning supplies, no questions asked. see less | View Image Page

The 109th Airlift Wing resiliency team recently led in the creation of the Unity Market on base.

In a quiet building on Stratton Air National Guard Base, donated groceries, hygiene items and household essentials line folding tables.

There are no price tags, no checkout lanes and no questions asked.

The market started as a food pantry that was left open 24/7 in the 109th Airlift Wing’s Family Readiness office. But it started to grow with clothing, toiletry, toy donations and Thanksgiving dinners to give away.

As the market grew, it moved into an unused space on base to serve as a safe place for Airmen to utilize during the government shutdown which lasted from October into November of 2025. Civilian employees were not getting paid and still needed groceries, explained Major Xiomara Diaz, the wing’s chaplain.

“There was a need,” she said. “We saw members from different walks of life, and thought how do we help everybody,” she said.

In a group effort, driven by the resiliency team on base, the 109th Airlift Wing Unity Market was created.

“Unity Market is a vision that represents everybody- not just a food pantry, but a collective effort to support the different needs of everyone on base. We have all been able to bring our knowledge and strengths towards one common goal,” Diaz said.

The market operates on a simple principle: meet people where they are and provide help with dignity, Diaz explained.

“We (the resiliency team) are a small group. We have to rely on other organizations within the wing to help our members whether it be emotionally, spiritually, socially, financially- we can’t do it all on our own,” explained Kelly Young, the 109th Airlift Wing director of psychological health.

While financial assistance programs exist across the Air Force, leaders behind Unity Market say stigma often prevents people from seeking help.

The market’s open, community-focused approach aims to remove that barrier, they said.

“We have had some really tough years – we teach our military folks to persevere, but by showing a unified front and having leaders and supervisors promoting this kind of help, we can provide and reduce the stigma,” Young said.

“It sparked some energy that it’s really okay to seek help. None of us are immune to having issues and problems that affect our lives,” she added.

Service members can walk through the market and select items they need, ranging from fresh produce and pantry staples to diapers, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

Gift cards for grocery stores and gas are also available, no questions asked. Everything is free, funded through donations and partnerships with local organizations.

Colleen Casey, director of Airman and Family Readiness, was able to reach out to her resources to secure large donations through community partners such as the Unified Military Affairs Council, Elks, the Veteran Housing Coalition, Operation at Ease and Operation Adopt a Soldier for food and gift cards. She also reached out to Operation Home Front for toys for kids.

“The capital district is full of organizations and assistance for the military community- you just need to know how to plug into it,” Casey said.

Because the Unity Market is a group effort, those involved say the experience has strengthened their sense of connection and purpose.

“People do better when they know they are supported by their community. When someone knows they have support and a community they can turn to when they need it, it makes them perform better and want to do better when they are here,” said Jamie Ricci, the 109th’s sexual assault response coordinator.

Organizers stressed that this is not a one-person project.

With the involvement of the different councils and helping professionals, access to the resources of the unity market are always available on an as needed basis.

The market will be fully open at certain times of the year such as back to school, holidays and when significant events are happening.

Beyond food assistance, Unity Market has become a symbol of resilience and unity within the base community — a reminder that strength comes not just from mission readiness, but from looking after one another, Young said.

“We are giving the blessings we can give to others. I've been at the bottom of the barrel. I know what it is to struggle and because of that, I know how to help,” Diaz said.

“ Being able to provide to people who need it – no questions asked – has been so rewarding. To have a team and leadership that supports that is the best feeling,” she added.