Interagency by Design: Unity of Effort Powers the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

WASHINGTON — As the evening rush hour began and the glow of sunset filtered into the echoing corridor of a Metro station, Spc. Lily Castro paused near a column, watching commuters stream toward the platforms. The rumble of arriving trains and the rhythm of footsteps filled the station. Down the corridor, a small group of Metropolitan Police officers adjusted their positions, preparing to move into another section of the station as daylight faded.

Castro met their movement with a brief nod before turning her attention back to her area.

No words were exchanged. None were needed.

Castro, an Alabama National Guard Soldier supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, understood what the moment represented. Different uniforms. Different authorities. One shared purpose. Both teams knew they were not operating alone.

Scenes like this unfold daily across Washington, D.C., as National Guard members assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operate alongside partners from the Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, Amtrak Police and other civil authorities. The mission is built on coordination, presence and trust—quiet cooperation that allows public spaces to remain open, orderly and welcoming.

That approach is producing measurable results. Metropolitan Police Department reporting shows continued year-over-year reductions in overall and violent crime compared to the same period last year. Leaders say those improvements reflect not a single tactic, but sustained coordination among agencies working together in a city that serves as a home, a workplace and a national symbol.

The importance of that coordination was reinforced at the national level in March 2025, when the White House established the policy of the United States to make the District of Columbia safe, beautiful and prosperous by preventing crime, preserving public order, protecting revered American monuments and promoting beautification and the preservation of history and heritage. The policy directed federal agencies to work closely with District officials through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, aligning priorities and resources to strengthen public safety and quality of life in the capital.

“This mission was designed from the outset to be interagency,” said Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. “Our Guardsmen integrate with our partners every day to support civil authorities, not replace them. That shared responsibility is what keeps this city safe and thriving.”

For Guardsmen like Castro, that integration is rooted not only in training, but in lived experience. In her civilian life, Castro works as a registered behavioral technician, helping children with autism develop foundational skills such as reading and writing. In uniform, she serves as a fire control specialist with an artillery unit—two roles she describes as vastly different, yet equally meaningful.

“While those jobs are completely different worlds, I love serving in the military and enjoy both of them,” Castro said.

That dual identity reflects the National Guard’s unique role in the mission. Serving under Title 32 authorities, Guardsmen operate under state command while responding to federal requirements, providing a flexible and lawful bridge between federal coordination and local execution in one of the most complex operating environments in the country.

Each shift begins with joint briefings where patrol areas, radio procedures and response expectations are aligned. From there, Guard members deploy alongside law enforcement partners, adding visibility and situational awareness while reinforcing established authorities.

Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard II, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, said the mission’s effectiveness depends on clarity and trust.

“Shared understanding and mutual trust are what make public safety work,” Blanchard said. “The National Guard brings disciplined, adaptable support that strengthens partnerships without superseding authorities.”

Those partnerships are grounded in defined roles. The Metropolitan Police Department’s mission charges it with safeguarding the District of Columbia and protecting its residents and visitors. To fulfill that responsibility, MPD operates under cooperative agreements with federal law enforcement agencies that allow for shared patrol authority, shared communications and coordinated operational support in areas of overlapping jurisdiction.

The United States Park Police operates under a complementary mandate, charged with protecting the natural and cultural resources entrusted to the National Park Service while providing law enforcement services on federal lands. In the National Capital Region, that responsibility requires constant coordination with local and federal partners in areas where jurisdictions converge.

Senior defense leaders have emphasized that coordination at the local level is inseparable from national security. During official remarks following his assumption of duties as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine highlighted the importance of integrated operations across the homeland and the role the National Guard plays within the joint force.

“The National Guard is an indispensable partner in our joint force and integral to how we protect and advance U.S. interests,” Caine said.

That perspective aligns with broader national defense priorities. During remarks to senior leaders at the 2025 Department of War Senior Leader Conference, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasized that national strength begins at the community level and depends on secure, resilient institutions at home.

“Peace through strength begins at home, with secure communities and institutions Americans can trust,” Hegseth said.

For Castro, supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia has become more than an assignment. It is an extension of her commitment to service, both in and out of uniform.

“I love doing what I do here,” Castro said. “It’s a part of me now, and I love it.”

Back in the Metro corridor, Castro continued her watch as the MPD officers disappeared around the bend. Trains arrived and departed, commuters made their way home, and the evening unfolded without disruption.

“The real measure of success is when this cooperation feels routine,” Doane said. “When people can go about their day knowing public spaces are safe, that’s when unity of effort is truly working.”

As the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission continues, leaders say its strength lies not only in visible presence, but in the relationships and systems that allow agencies to operate together seamlessly.

“Different uniforms, different authorities—but one mission,” Blanchard said. “That’s what whole-of-government looks like in practice.”